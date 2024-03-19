Hydrific's Cutting-Edge Smart Home Water Sensor Droplet Launches on Kickstarter

The company's first product aims to make at-home water conservation easy and enjoyable

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrific , part of LIXIL, today announced that Droplet, its cutting-edge smart home water sensor designed to make water conservation easy and enjoyable, has launched on Kickstarter. The campaign will offer backers exclusive early access and the opportunity to help pioneer the future of water sustainability. Droplet has already received strong consumer interest, with over 1,000 preorders and a subscriber base that has grown to over 5,000 people.

Droplet

Droplet monitors water consumption in homes from a single point and provides users with real-time data and actionable insights in the seamlessly integrated mobile app. The Kickstarter launch empowers consumers to use water efficiently, reduce bills, and prevent water damage. Initial studies show that households can save up to 30% on water bills with the product installed. By supporting the campaign, backers will be among the first to experience Droplet's capabilities and play a crucial role in introducing this new innovation to market.

"The journey to today's Kickstarter launch has been incredibly inspiring for everyone at Hydrific. Fueled by our team's passion for sustainability and experience with technology, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their water use," said Julia Deister, Leader of Hydrific. "Launching our Kickstarter campaign moves us one step closer to integrating Droplet into people's daily lives. We are grateful for all the impactful partnerships and support in making Droplet a reality."

Droplet's development process involved extensive research and rigorous testing, leveraging Mach49's incubation framework and insights from the Tuck-LIXIL program. The team dedicated thousands of hours of ideation and prototyping, including homeowner interviews, storyboarding sessions, and rapid prototyping, to ensure the product meets consumer needs. Furthermore, Droplet's development has been enriched by the support of industry-wide partners such as the Alliance for Water Efficiency (AWE), a national nonprofit organization that champions water conservation.

"Water is the most urgent issue of this moment. Advanced technologies that provide solutions for our growing water quality and availability challenges are paramount," said Sarah Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "I'm thrilled to see user-friendly products like Droplet hitting the market that will enable homeowners to monitor their water usage, which will inevitably lead to water-conserving behavioral change."

To learn more about Droplet and contribute to the Kickstarter campaign, please visit our Kickstarter page.

About Hydrific

Hydrific is dedicated to redefining water sustainability, empowering individuals with accessible information and tools to simplify water conservation. Through simple solutions, Hydrific offers homeowners and tenants invaluable insights and control over their water usage, bringing forth the vision of sustainable homes in the present day. Supported by the global reach and expertise of LIXIL, a global leader in creating water and housing products, Hydrific is committed to reshaping perceptions and practices around water usage through sustainable solutions.

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com .

Media Contact

Hannah Lindley

[email protected]

(574) 261-9126

SOURCE Hydrific