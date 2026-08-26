HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science Expands Global Footprint Through Strategic Partnership in Scandinavia

Collaboration brings HYDRINITY's regenerative skincare technologies to one of the world's most sophisticated physician-dispensed skincare markets.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is pleased to announce its expansion into Scandinavia through a strategic partnership with Sofft Skin Concepts AS, a distributor of premium medical aesthetic technologies throughout the region.

The partnership marks another milestone in HYDRINITY's international expansion, extending the brand's presence to more than 45 countries and over 6,000 professional practices worldwide. Through Sofft Skin Concepts AS, physicians and aesthetic providers across Scandinavia will gain access to HYDRINITY's clinically backed regenerative skincare technologies.

Scandinavia is recognized for its sophisticated approach to skincare, where consumers prioritize science-backed formulations, long-term skin health, and streamlined routines over trend-driven products. The region's preference for multifunctional products that deliver clinically proven results with fewer steps closely aligns with HYDRINITY's regenerative philosophy and physician-dispensed product portfolio. Combined with the Nordic climate's year-round demand for intensive hydration and skin barrier support, these preferences make Scandinavia a natural fit for HYDRINITY's regenerative skincare technologies. Building on this strong market fit, HYDRINITY has recently launched in Norway and is set to expand into Denmark this fall, further strengthening its presence across Scandinavia.

"Scandinavia has set the global standard for thoughtful, science-driven skincare, making it a natural fit for HYDRINITY's regenerative technologies," said Brent Nixon, Chief Operating Officer of HYDRINITY. "As demand for clinically proven regenerative skincare continues to grow globally, we're focused on partnering with organizations that share our commitment to physician education, scientific innovation, and exceptional patient outcomes. Sofft Skin Concepts has spent more than two decades helping introduce premium skincare technologies throughout the region, making them an ideal partner as we continue expanding our global professional footprint."

The Scandinavian skincare market is valued at approximately $1.82 billion and is projected to exceed $3.3 billion by 2034, driven by continued demand for premium, clinically validated skincare solutions.

Originally founded as a regenerative medicine company, HYDRINITY develops patented skincare technologies designed to support skin recovery, complement aesthetic treatment protocols, and deliver clinically proven hydration and skin barrier support. Its proprietary Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™ technologies have fueled rapid adoption among dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic providers worldwide.

"We've followed HYDRINITY's remarkable growth for several years and have been impressed by both the strength of its clinical science and the results physicians consistently achieve," said Anne Borch and Sara Haglund, Founders and Co-CEOs of Sofft Skin Concepts AS. "The Nordic market has a deep appreciation for clinically proven, multifunctional skincare that delivers meaningful results without unnecessary complexity. HYDRINITY's regenerative technologies and clinical-first philosophy align perfectly with those expectations, and we're excited to introduce the brand throughout Scandinavia."

For more information about HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, visit hydrinity.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 6,000 professional practices across more than 45 countries, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About Sofft Skin Concepts AS

Sofft Skin Concepts AS is a Norway-based beauty and wellness company dedicated to introducing advanced, scientifically validated aesthetic technologies to the Nordic market. The company distinguishes itself through its unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, combining the distribution of premium aesthetic brands with comprehensive education and hands-on training for healthcare professionals. Sofft Skin Concepts AS has earned a reputation as a trusted clinical partner to physicians, nurses, and medical aesthetic providers throughout Scandinavia. The company's core business model is centered on educating healthcare professionals in the effective integration and clinical application of advanced skincare technologies, enabling providers to confidently deliver optimal patient outcomes. This unique combination of scientific expertise, premium brand representation, and clinical education has established the company as one of the leading partners for medical aesthetic innovation across the Nordic region.

SOURCE HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science