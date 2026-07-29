HYDRINITY® Earns Prestigious 2026 Skin Anarchy Science of Skin Award, Joining the Industry's Most Scientifically Advanced Skincare Brands

Exclusive honor recognizes just 10 skincare brands worldwide for breakthrough innovation, scientific rigor, and demonstrated efficacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY® Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2026 Skin Anarchy Science of Skin Award. Presented annually to just 10 skincare brands worldwide, the prestigious honor recognizes companies advancing the future of skin health through scientific innovation, clinical rigor, and demonstrated efficacy.

2026 Skin Anarchy Science of Skin Awards

The recognition caps a milestone year for HYDRINITY, reinforcing the brand's momentum as one of the industry's fastest-growing professional skincare companies. Over the past year, the company has expanded into more than 40 countries, surpassed one million bottles sold of its award-winning HYACYN ACTIVE® Purifying Mist, earned multiple national beauty awards, and published peer-reviewed research validating its proprietary retinal technology. Together, these milestones underscore HYDRINITY's commitment to clinical excellence and advancing professional skincare.

"At HYDRINITY, we've always believed that true skincare innovation begins with science—not trends," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. "Being selected for the Skin Anarchy Science of Skin Award is especially meaningful because it recognizes the rigorous research and clinical validation behind every product we develop. This honor reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful improvements in skin health through evidence-based innovation."

Unlike traditional beauty awards, the Science of Skin Awards recognize brands that are advancing the future of skincare through scientific breakthroughs and clinically demonstrated performance.

Developed alongside leading scientists and physicians, HYDRINITY continues to redefine regenerative skincare through data driven formulations powered by proprietary technologies, including Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid and PPM⁶ Technology™, designed to optimize hydration, strengthen the skin barrier, and support skin recovery. The brand's growing portfolio continues to earn the trust of providers seeking solutions for healthier skin, setting a new standard for innovation.

For more information about HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, visit hydrinity.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 6,000 professional practices across more than 45 countries, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

About the Skin Anarchy Science of Skin Awards

The Skin Anarchy Science of Skin Awards recognize the highest standard of scientific excellence in skincare. Limited to just 10 winning brands annually, the awards celebrate companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, technological advancement, and scientifically validated efficacy through a rigorous evaluation process.

SOURCE HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science