HYDRINITY® Surpasses One Million Bottles Sold of Award-Winning HYACYN ACTIVE®, Marking a Milestone in Professional Hypochlorous Acid Skincare

Achievement underscores growing demand for clinically backed hypochlorous acid skincare and HYDRINITY's commitment to advancing regenerative skin science.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY® Accelerated Skin Science today announced that its award-winning HYACYN ACTIVE® Purifying Mist has surpassed one million bottles sold worldwide, marking a major milestone for one of professional skincare's fastest-growing hypochlorous acid products.

HYDRINITY® HYACYN ACTIVE® Purifying Mist

Since its launch in Fall 2022, HYACYN ACTIVE has become one of HYDRINITY's flagship products, helping fuel the company's expansion into more than 4,000 professional practices across the United States and 40+ countries worldwide. The milestone follows HYDRINITY's recognition as the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S., according to Kline + Company, reflecting the company's continued momentum and commitment to advancing regenerative skin science.

As demand for clinically backed hypochlorous acid skincare continues to accelerate, industry analysts project the category will more than double over the next decade, reflecting growing adoption among dermatologists, aesthetic providers and ingredient-conscious consumers. As the category expands, however, not all hypochlorous acid formulations are created equal. HYACYN ACTIVE has distinguished itself within an increasingly competitive hypochlorous acid skincare category, through proprietary technology designed to preserve efficacy while delivering consistent clinical performance.

Originally developed from HYDRINITY's regenerative medicine expertise, HYACYN ACTIVE is a microbiome-friendly, perfectly pH-balanced purifying mist formulated with hypochlorous acid (HOCl) to help soothe stressed skin, reduce visible redness, support clearer-looking skin and prepare skin for improved serum absorption. Unlike conventional hypochlorous acid products that can lose potency over time, HYACYN ACTIVE utilizes proprietary technology and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing to help maintain stability and performance. The product's optimized innovations further distinguish HYACYN ACTIVE within an increasingly competitive category.

To commemorate the milestone, HYDRINITY is introducing a limited-edition Rose Gold HYACYN ACTIVE Purifying Mist, a tribute to the providers, partners and consumers whose trust has helped make HYACYN ACTIVE one of the brand's most celebrated innovations.

"Reaching one million bottles sold represents far more than a sales milestone," said Keith O'Briant, Founder and CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. "It reflects a fundamental shift in what providers and consumers expect from hypochlorous acid skincare. From the beginning, our goal wasn't simply to introduce another hypochlorous acid spray, it was to raise the standard through regenerative science, advanced formulation and clinically meaningful performance. We're incredibly grateful to the providers and consumers who recognized that difference and made HYACYN ACTIVE an essential part of modern skincare routines."

The one million bottle milestone represents more than commercial success, it reflects the continued growth for clinically backed hypochlorous acid skincare and the confidence providers and consumers have placed in HYACYN ACTIVE's differentiated approach to formulation, stability and regenerative science. As HYDRINITY continues to advance the future of professional skincare, HYACYN ACTIVE remains central to that mission.

The limited-edition Rose Gold HYACYN ACTIVE Purifying Mist is available for a limited time exclusively through select HYDRINITY professional providers for $60. To locate a provider near you and learn more about the award-winning HYACYN ACTIVE, visit www.hydrinity.com.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 40+ countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

SOURCE HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science