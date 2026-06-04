HYDRINITY Earns Fourth National Beauty Award of 2026 as ENCORE Body Hydrator Wins SHAPE Best Hydrating Body Lotion

Award-winning skincare innovator continues national recognition streak

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science is proud to announce that its ENCORE Body Hydrator has been named Best Hydrating Body Lotion in the prestigious SHAPE 2026 Beauty Awards, further reinforcing the brand's position at the forefront of advanced skincare innovation.

ENCORE Body Hydrator Shape Awards

Designed to deliver multi-layer hydration, firming, and skin-rejuvenating benefits, ENCORE Body Hydrator has quickly become a standout in the body care category. Unlike traditional body care products, ENCORE was developed specifically for the unique structure, function, and needs of body skin. Powered by HYDRINITY's proprietary Supercharged Hyaluronic Acid and PPM6 Technology™, the clinically tested formula combines advanced hyaluronic acid technology, vegan collagen peptides, antioxidants, and targeted active ingredients to visibly improve dryness, rough texture, crepiness, and loss of firmness while delivering immediate and long-lasting hydration. Clinical testing demonstrated significant improvements in hydration, texture, radiance, and visible firmness in as little as two weeks, helping restore healthier-looking, more resilient skin from neck to toe.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from SHAPE," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science. "ENCORE was developed to redefine what consumers should expect from a body moisturizer. Rather than simply hydrating the skin's surface, we created a comprehensive body treatment that addresses multiple concerns simultaneously including hydration and barrier support, firmness, texture, and overall skin health."

The SHAPE Beauty Award adds to a growing list of national recognitions for HYDRINITY's innovation-driven skincare portfolio. Earlier this year, PARADE named RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator the Best Retinol and HYDRI-C Daily Vitamin C Moisturizer the Best Vitamin C Serum in its annual beauty awards program. Additionally, NewBeauty honored RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator as the Best Retinal Serum in its 2026 Beauty Awards. Together, these accolades underscore HYDRINITY's commitment to developing clinically backed formulations that deliver exceptional results across multiple skincare categories, from advanced facial treatments to body care.

"Receiving awards across multiple categories, from retinal and vitamin C skincare to body care, demonstrates the strength of our science-first approach and validates the meaningful results our products deliver," added O'Briant. "We're honored that leading beauty authorities continue to recognize HYDRINITY as a leader in skincare innovation."

ENCORE Body Hydrator is available through authorized HYDRINITY skincare professionals and at Hydrinity.com. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook for additional information.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 40+ countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

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SOURCE HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science