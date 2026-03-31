HYDRINITY RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator Named NewBeauty Best Retinal Serum Following Landmark Clinical Publication

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science proudly announces RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator has been named Best Retinal Serum by NewBeauty, marking another milestone moment for the breakthrough innovation on the heels of its recently published, peer-reviewed clinical study in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

HYDRINITY RetaXome NewBeauty Award

The award recognizes RetaXome™ as a category-defining advancement in retinal technology. Engineered with the HYDRINITY proprietary biomimetic exosome encapsulation system, the formula was developed to maximize retinal performance while dramatically improving tolerability, an achievement long considered the primary challenge of retinoid therapy.

The recent 12-week clinical study demonstrated progressive, statistically significant improvements in tone, texture, fine lines, and visible redness, with no reported product-related irritation, an outcome that has led many providers to describe RetaXome as the first true "hydrating retinoid." The publication reinforced the position of HYDRINITY at the intersection of biotechnology and dermatological skincare innovation.

"This recognition from NewBeauty comes at an especially meaningful time for our brand," said Keith O'Briant, CEO of HYDRINITY. "Following the publication of our clinical research, receiving Best Retinal Serum affirms both the scientific rigor behind RetaXome and the real-world impact it's having in dermatology practices. We set out to engineer a retinal that delivers transformative results without the traditional trade-offs. This award validates that vision."

The NewBeauty Awards are widely regarded for spotlighting products that push boundaries in efficacy, formulation, and innovation. Being named Best Retinal Serum places RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator among the year's most influential skincare breakthroughs.

RetaXome™ Daily Retinal Hydrator is available through HYDRINITY via its expanding global network of professional providers and at Hydrinity.com. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook for additional information.

About HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science

HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science, the fastest-growing professional skincare brand in the U.S. according to Kline + Company, is a leader in novel, patented, and proprietary regenerative technologies including Supercharged HA™, MicroFusion™, and RetaXome™. Founded as a regenerative medicine company developing advanced wound care and drug delivery systems for oncology and hematology patients, HYDRINITY has since redefined dermatological skincare with clinically backed formulations featuring injectable-grade hyaluronic acid and other breakthrough delivery platforms designed to deliver accelerated results and optimal skin health. Since launching in 2022, HYDRINITY has rapidly expanded into more than 4,000 professional U.S. practices and 40+ countries globally, continuing to set new standards in skin regeneration.

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SOURCE HYDRINITY Accelerated Skin Science