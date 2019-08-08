Hydrite Announces New Food Safety Program Manager

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce and welcome Kara Baldus as Food Safety Program Manager. Kara will be responsible for managing food safety and sanitation technical training, program development, and adjacent technology.

Kara Baldus | Hydrite Chemical Co. Food Safety Manager

Kara joins Hydrite with over 20 years of training and experience in food microbiology and food manufacturing. She has a background in food microbiology training, microbiology methods, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point, and Food Safety Plans. Kara has a B.S. Degree in Bacteriology and Genetics from UW-Madison and an MBA from Edgewood College.

"I am excited to join Hydrite and continue to build the food safety program through education and support while contributing to what is already an excellent food safety culture," said Kara.

Joel Schaffer, Director of Technology and Food Safety for Hydrite, commented, "We're excited to welcome Kara to the Hydrite family. Kara fills a very valuable role within Hydrite as we continue to grow and add value to our customers. We look forward to the contributions Kara will make to our history of industry leadership."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that enhance the quality of food supply and help deliver creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

