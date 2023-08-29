Hydrite Announces New Senior Lead Microbiologist

News provided by

Hydrite

29 Aug, 2023, 08:54 ET

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Tienvieri as Senior Lead Microbiologist. Tienvieri will be responsible for leading microbiological troubleshooting, developing relevant and practical strategies to food safety techniques and processes, championing Hydrite Academy, and managing food safety and sanitation technical training, program development, and adjacent technology.   

Continue Reading
Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.
Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.
Tienvieri joins Hydrite with over 26 years of experience in food microbiology and food manufacturing.
Tienvieri joins Hydrite with over 26 years of experience in food microbiology and food manufacturing.

Tienvieri joins Hydrite with over 26 years of experience in food microbiology and food manufacturing.  His background is extensive and includes Safe Quality Food (SQF), audits, regulatory, environmental monitoring and investigations, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Preventive Controls (PC), and food quality/food safety plan development and employee training. Tienvieri is also a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certified trainer.

 "I am excited to continue growing in my career and join Hydrite's team of microbiologists. I have an opportunity to shape strategy and play a part in Hydrite's commitment to food safety," Tienvieri said.

Hydrite Technical Director Mitch Fay commented, "We are excited to welcome Steve to the Hydrite business family. Steve fills a valuable role within Hydrite as we continue to grow and add value to our customers. We look forward to his contributions as he brings a unique perspective and experience to connect with customers, suppliers, and industry agencies to make a significant impact."

As a company with a strong commitment to safety, quality, and service, Hydrite continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that enhance the quality of food supply and help deliver creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite
Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States.  Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states.  Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

Media Contact:
Judy Allen
262-792-1450
[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite

Also from this source

Hydrite® Named Winner of 2023 Top Workplaces Award

ADM Names Hydrite® as a 2022 Supplier Award Winner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.