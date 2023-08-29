Hydrite Announces New Senior Lead Microbiologist

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Tienvieri as Senior Lead Microbiologist. Tienvieri will be responsible for leading microbiological troubleshooting, developing relevant and practical strategies to food safety techniques and processes, championing Hydrite Academy, and managing food safety and sanitation technical training, program development, and adjacent technology.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.

His background is extensive and includes Safe Quality Food (SQF), audits, regulatory, environmental monitoring and investigations, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and Preventive Controls (PC), and food quality/food safety plan development and employee training. Tienvieri is also a Preventive Controls Qualified Individual (PCQI) certified trainer.

"I am excited to continue growing in my career and join Hydrite's team of microbiologists. I have an opportunity to shape strategy and play a part in Hydrite's commitment to food safety," Tienvieri said.

Hydrite Technical Director Mitch Fay commented, "We are excited to welcome Steve to the Hydrite business family. Steve fills a valuable role within Hydrite as we continue to grow and add value to our customers. We look forward to his contributions as he brings a unique perspective and experience to connect with customers, suppliers, and industry agencies to make a significant impact."

As a company with a strong commitment to safety, quality, and service, Hydrite continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that enhance the quality of food supply and help deliver creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

