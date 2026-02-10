Hydrite Announces the Expansion of South Carolina Operations

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite is pleased to announce plans to expand its operations in Laurens, South Carolina, with the purchase of a 43-acre property that will be developed into a new facility that is projected to come online in 2028. This facility will become the hub of Hydrite's Southeast operations, which includes the recently acquired operations of Enterprise Specialty Products, Inc.

"Building on our recent acquisition of Enterprise Specialty Products, Inc. in Laurens, we're proud to deepen our roots in South Carolina with a new greenfield facility that will bring the broader Hydrite portfolio to the Southeast and allow us to better serve existing and future customers across the region," said Kevin Honkamp, Hydrite CEO. "We are grateful for the support from South Carolina and look forward to being an active, long–term contributor to the Laurens County community's growth."

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, South Carolina, California, Colorado and Texas with approximately 1,000 employees throughout the United States.

