Hydrite® Announces the RITE Team™ to Support Food Customers

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce a group of professionals called the RITE Team™ to enhance technical support and introduce innovative solutions that help address critical issues in the Food industry.

RITE is an acronym for Real-time, Innovative, Technical, Expert. The RITE Team is a group of twelve Hydrite technical representatives who collectively have 300+ years of knowledge and field experience. The RITE Team will focus on supporting the needs of customers to provide effective support in real-time.

The RITE Team consists of a network of teams comprised of Account Managers, Regional Managers, Sr. Technical Mangers, Program Managers, and others within Hydrite working collaboratively to support customers and responsible for managing food safety and sanitation technical training, program development, and adjacent technology.

Mitch Fay, Technical Director for Hydrite, commented, "We are excited to formally introduce the RITE Team. Our core values and expectations focus around Integrity, Innovation, Quality, People, and Responsible Growth. What makes us different is that we are agile and can respond quickly to the needs of our customers, we use communication to build partnerships, we solve for the entire application, and have a knowledgeable team with a broad skillset. Our team is dedicated to our field reps through Servant Leadership models."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that enhance the quality of food supply and help deliver creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

