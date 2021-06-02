Hydrite® Chemical Co. Announces ATS=™ and Thio 25-17™ Storage Expansion in Terre Haute

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is excited to announce the expansion of storage capacity for both ATS=™ (ammonium thiosulfate) and the recently completed expansion of storage for Thio 25-17™ (potassium thiosulfate) at its Terre Haute, IN plant to better serve customers in the Corn Belt. A 1.8-million-gallon tank was recently completed to expand Thio 25-17™ storage, and a new 3-million-gallon tank is being constructed for ATS=™. Hydrite is a leading manufacturer of sulfur derivatives and is committed to serving its retail partners.

Nate Ludtke, Executive Vice President - Sales and Business Development for Hydrite, commented, "We are excited to announce the expansion of our already significant storage infrastructure in Terre Haute, Indiana. Every spring brings new challenges, and with this additional storage we will be better positioned to respond to the needs of the market."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing excellence in chemical manufacturing with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite continues to invest in people, technology, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that help deliver creative solutions.

About Hydrite® Chemical Co.

Hydrite Chemical Co., a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 950 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

