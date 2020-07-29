Hydrite Chemical Co. Announces Virtual Food Safety Training

BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce the schedule for their 2020 Food Safety Training Program.

As an alternative to the typical classroom style training offered previous years, Hydrite will be conducting their food safety and sanitation technical training program in a virtual environment in 2020 as a result of the ongoing global pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19).

Kara Baldus, Food Safety Program Manager for Hydrite. Kara will be the Lead Instructor for the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA), Preventive Controls for Human Food (Preventive Controls Qualified Individual), and Introduction to HACCP Plan Development Training.

The training program includes Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance (FSPCA), Preventive Controls for Human Food (Preventive Controls Qualified Individual), and Introduction to HACCP Plan Development Training. The online training dates are August 18 - 20, 2020, October 6 - 8, 2020, and December 8 - 10, 2020.

Kara Baldus, Food Safety Program Manager for Hydrite, commented, "We are offering an exciting online training program filled with a ton of content and engaging learning opportunities. This is a great platform to also discuss issues the food industry is facing in response to the impact of COVID-19. I am looking forward to teaching the course and building connections with the attendees."

Kara Baldus will be the lead instructor for Hydrite's food safety and sanitation technical training program. Kara has over 20 years of training and experience in food microbiology and food manufacturing. She has a background in food microbiology training, microbiology methods, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point, and Food Safety Plans. Kara has a B.S. Degree in Bacteriology and Genetics from UW-Madison and an MBA from Edgewood College.

For more information about Hydrite's Food Safety Training Program and online registration, visit: https://www.hydrite.com/Industries/Food-Processing/Educational-Services.htm

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that enhance the quality of food supply and help deliver creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

Media Contact

Judy Allen

262-792-1450

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite Chemical Co.

Related Links

http://www.hydrite.com

