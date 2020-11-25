Hydrite Chemical Co. Ranked Number 35 Most Successful Private Company on Deloitte's 2020 Wisconsin 75™

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite Chemical Co. announced today that it ranked No. 35 on Deloitte's Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.

Hydrite Chemical Co. 2020 Wisconsin 75 award recipient - Awarded by Deloitte Hydrite Chemical Co. 2020 Wisconsin 75 award recipient - Awarded by Deloitte

Hydrite Chemical Co.'s chief executive officer, Paul Honkamp, credits stability and the investment in our future with the company's accomplishment. He said, "We are honored to be recognized as a 2020 Wisconsin 75 award winner. Wisconsin is our home. We have been a Wisconsin-based company for over 90 years. We continue to focus on our core values and invest in people, research, quality control, and training. We have remained stable during this year's uncertainties and look forward to the future with the opening of our new corporate headquarters in Brookfield, WI in 2021."

"The Wisconsin 75 list recognizes the important role private companies play in the local economy. Comprised of some of the state's most recognizable brands and exciting emerging companies, these organizations demonstrate incredible leadership and when called upon, adapt to help guide our state through various obstacles," said Scott Wrobbel, US central region leader and Wisconsin managing partner of Deloitte LLP.

Hydrite Chemical Co. previously ranked 33 on the Wisconsin 75 list and has been featured on the list 15 times.

About Deloitte's 2020 Wisconsin 75

Deloitte's annual Wisconsin 75 list salutes the largest privately held Wisconsin-based companies. These companies play a key role in the state's economy. Wisconsin 75 award winners are selected based on annual sales revenue.

To be eligible for Deloitte's Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least USD 50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

PR contact:

Judy Allen

Hydrite Chemical Co.

P: 262-792-1450

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite Chemical Co.