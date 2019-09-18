Hydrite® Driver Receives National Private Truck Council All-Star Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce that the National Private Truck Council (NPTC) has presented Hydrite driver, Charlie Schmidt, with its National Driver All-Star Award.

The National Private Truck Council is the only trade association in the United States devoted exclusively to the interests of the private corporate trucking fleet industry and its professional practitioners. Established in 2009, the NPTC National Driver All-Star Awards are awarded annually by NPTC to private fleet truck drivers who have demonstrated high performance standards compared to their peer drivers throughout the country based on customer service, safety, adherence to company standards, regulatory compliance, and community service. (nptc.org)

Charlie has over 36 years of experience in professional driving. Charlie began his career with Hydrite in June of 1997 as an LTL Driver. He drives an average of 1,500 miles per week and works 45-50 hours a week. Charlie drives mainly in Wisconsin with a few runs to central Iowa and Chicago, Illinois. Charlie has been a member of the Safety Committee at the Hydrite Chemical Co. facility in Cottage Grove, WI. He attends quarterly Safety Training Meetings and shares his ideas for making Hydrite a safer workplace. Charlie maintains a clean MVR with no violations or accidents during all 22 years with Hydrite. During his career, he has driven over 2 million miles and has received the Safe Driving Award every year. Charlie was presented with the National Driver All-Star Award during a special ceremony at the National Safety Conference on September 12, 2019 in Orlando, FL.

Steve Olson, Regional Transportation Manager, commented, "Charlie is the epitome of a professional driver. Whether he's at the plant, customer facility, or vendor location, Charlie follows the rules and regulations to the letter. He understands the meaning of safety. As a driver, he realizes that his safety lies in his training, knowledge, and understanding of the chemicals that he handles and transports. We are honored to have Charlie as part of the Hydrite family and excited for him to be recognized as a National Driver All-Star."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer programs and systems to empower employees to be accountable and responsible for their efforts and attitudes to guarantee 100% customer satisfaction.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

