Hydrite Earns WI Safety Council Corporate Safety Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of industrial chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2023 Wisconsin Safety Council Corporate Safety Award Winner for Excellence in Safety and Health.

Hydrite's 30th Annual Corporate Safety Award win is due to the leadership team's decision in 2020 to challenge the status quo and reimagine safety as a core value – a Hydrite building block – creating a strong foundation for the way their teammates live and work. More specifically, they introduced their safety vision, mission, and values into an existing, robust safety program with the intent to reinvigorate and drive a One Hydrite safety culture across the organization. Hydrite also transitioned from lagging safety indicators to leading indicators, which focused on identifying the language, actions, and behaviors of their employees and teams.

Since implementing these changes, Hydrite's Wisconsin operations have delivered year-over-year Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) improvement with a 2023 TRIR of .754, the lowest since 1994 and 60% lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent chemical manufacturing incidence rate of 1.9 (2022). This includes reducing recordable incidents by >50% - a statistic that reflects their value-based approach to safety. Specifically, Hydrite's Waterloo, IA, location has achieved one year without an OSHA recordable and the Cottage Grove and La Crosse locations have achieved two years without an OSHA recordable.

Executive Director of Safety and Environmental Compliance, Ryan Griffin commented, "Hydrite is very proud of this accomplishment and this award validates the commitment and effort of the Hydrite team and motivates us to work harder to continue to improve."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing a distinct combination of excellence in chemical manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call (262) 792-1450.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 1,000 employees throughout the United States.

Hydrite focuses on chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With a diverse product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience in solving the most challenging formulating problems and a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness.

