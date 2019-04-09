Hydrite® Enters Pet Food Market with HydriPet™ Product Line

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new HydriPet™ product line. Hydrite offers a full range of chemicals and solutions for food processing and food safety applications including an extensive line of human food grade ingredients, preservatives, sanitation, and water treatment products serving pet food manufacturers.

Providing Creative Solutions for Pet Food and Treats

As an extension of Hydrite's successful food processing business, the development of the HydriPet™ product line is a fitting segue into the pet food market. A significant product in the line is the HydriPet™ VG 105. It is made in the USA, non-GMO, organic compliant, manufactured via hydrolysis, and composed of the preferred natural coconut glycerin.

Additionally, FoodSafe Technologies™ announced that its SafeNature™ brand of natural and botanical antioxidant products are now available to the pet food industry and pet food co-packers through Hydrite® and the HydriPet™ brand. Read more.

Brian Wood, Director - HydriPet™ Ingredient and Sanitation Solutions for Hydrite, commented, "We are excited to launch our HydriPet™ product line. Offering human-grade ingredients coupled with leading edge sanitation programs are examples of our commitment to continuous improvement in pet food safety and quality."

Hydrite has developed a reputation within the industry for providing the distinct combination of excellence in manufacturing and distribution with the most comprehensive level of technical expertise available. To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

