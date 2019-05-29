Hydrite Launches Innovative Formulation for Ethanol Industry

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Hydri-Maize™ catalyzed bisulfite product line for scrubber applications. Hydrite is proud to introduce an innovative formulation that will decrease plant emissions, decrease energy costs and freshwater consumption, and debottleneck operations for the fuel ethanol industry.

Our Commitment: As the population grows and our energy demands rise, the need for alternative fuel sources to fossil fuels will rise with it. We offer a portfolio of products to promote large scale production of biofuels for a greener and more locally sourced solution.

All Hydri-Maize™ catalyzed bisulfite products are made in the USA by Hydrite. These products are used for VOC abatement in CO2 scrubbers which can effectively help VOC reduction goals. Hydrite's new catalyzed bisulfite product line is designed to help reduce carbon footprint and improve operations.

Scott Cumming, Biofuels Product Manager for Hydrite, commented, "We are excited about the announcement and launch of the new Hydri-Maize™ catalyzed bisulfite product line. Our catalyzed bisulfite line has already taken over 2 billion pounds of fresh water out of ethanol processes across the United States. We look forward to taking out 2 billion more pounds."

As a company with a strong commitment to sustainability, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that reduce water and energy usage and have a minimal impact on the environment.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

