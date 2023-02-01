Hydrite® Named a Finalist for the 34th Annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, was named a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year finalist for the second consecutive year for contributions made to the state of Wisconsin and the Manufacturing Industry of America.

The Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) program recognizes the state's top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes, and reinvestment into local communities.

Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size. Hydrite is one of six finalists in the Mega Category which is defined as 500+ employees.

Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. These partners will celebrate the finalists and reveal the winners on February 16, 2023, at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee.

"Manufacturing is a driver of Wisconsin's economy, and we are thrilled to once again be recognizing the state's largest industry," said WMC President & CEO Kurt Bauer. "This awards program is meant to honor the best of the best in Wisconsin manufacturing. On behalf of WMC and our partners, congratulations to Hydrite for being named a Manufacturer of the Year finalist."

Kevin Honkamp, President of Hydrite, commented, "Our core values and expectations focus around Integrity, Innovation, Safety & Quality, People, and Responsible Growth. We continually strive to align our core values with our business objectives to offer innovative formulations, support the communities in which we live and work, create a business family culture, and drive process improvements throughout our business. For our organization to be recognized for these qualities is a testament to our values."

As a company with a strong commitment to their customers and employees, Hydrite continues to invest in people, technology, community, and sustainability to offer products and systems that help deliver and provide creative solutions.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. www.hydrite.com

Media Contact:

Judy Allen

262-792-1450

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite Chemical Co.