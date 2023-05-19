Hydrite® Named Winner of 2023 Top Workplaces Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, was recognized as a 2023 Top Workplaces award winner by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for creating high employee experience and exceptional workplaces. Hydrite has won Top Workplaces six other years in the past.

Hydrite has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is the publisher for the Top Workplaces in the Milwaukee/Southeast Wisconsin region. Participating Counties include Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, and Waukesha.

"Winning a seventh Top Workplaces award is the ultimate compliment to being named 2023 Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year," Hydrite Chief Human Resources Officer Dan Sager said. "Manufacturer of the Year is essentially based on results. A Top Workplaces award is based on how those results are achieved – by highly engaged and dedicated individuals. Manufacturers are underrepresented on Top Workplaces lists which makes this an extraordinary honor for the People of Hydrite."

Hydrite President Kevin Honkamp commented, "We are proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin where competition for talent is intense. Our strong culture remains key to what makes Hydrite a great place to work. It is a testament to the words of my grandfather R.C. Honkamp, 'All of this is possible with the excellence of our people, Hydrite's greatest asset.' It is an honor to receive this year's 2023 Top Workplaces award."

As a company with a strong commitment to their employees, Hydrite stands by their core values and expectations which focus around Integrity, Innovation, Quality, People, and Responsible Growth.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, established in 1929, is family owned and operated. Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. www.hydrite.com

