Hydrite® Receives State of Iowa Incentives for Waterloo Expansion

BROOKFIELD, Wis., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce their plans to expand its Waterloo, IA facility with the help of tax benefits awarded through the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) High Quality Jobs tax credit program.

Hydrite Waterloo, IA facility (PRNewsfoto/Hydrite Chemical Co.)

Hydrite's plans include increased manufacturing and warehouse space, and the expansion of their transportation fleet. The project represents a $21 million capital investment over the next 3 years, and is expected to create 20 jobs at a qualifying wage of $20 an hour. The expansion will bring the workforce total to 158 employees at the Waterloo location. The Waterloo site is Hydrite's only location in Iowa and is the company's largest facility.

The High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program provides qualifying businesses assistance to off-set some of the costs incurred to locate, expand, or modernize an Iowa facility (www.iowaeda.com/grow/high-quality-jobs/). Grow Cedar Valley worked with Hydrite to make application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board for the High Quality Jobs tax credit program. The IEDA board announced award of the tax benefits on February 18, 2022. Additional incentives came from the city of Waterloo, and Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA will provide job training.

"Hydrite has found success in Waterloo completing multiple expansions at their location over the years, most recently in 2017," says Noel Anderson, Community Planning and Development Director at City of Waterloo. "We are especially pleased to bring these additional good paying jobs to Waterloo."

Kevin Honkamp, President of Hydrite, commented, "We understand the foundation of a great workplace relies on building blocks that are fundamental in company culture. Our core values and expectations focus around Integrity, Innovation, Quality, People, and Responsible Growth. We see these key attributes not only in our culture at Hydrite but throughout the people in the state of Iowa. We appreciate the long-term partnership and look forward to contributing to the community in the future."

As a company with a strong commitment to their customers and employees, Hydrite continues to invest in people, training, research, technology, and sustainability to offer products and systems that help deliver and provide creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas, with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

