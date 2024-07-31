BROOKFIELD, Wis., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite was honored to receive BizTimes Media's Corporate Citizen of the Year Award.

Hydrite Recognized with Corporate Citizen of the Year Award in 2024 BizTimes Nonprofit Excellence Awards

On Thursday July 25, 2024 BizTimes Media hosted its annual Nonprofit Excellence Awards program and recognized the Milwaukee area's leading nonprofit organizations, corporate citizens, volunteers, and philanthropists. Dozens of finalists were recognized as organizations in southeastern Wisconsin that go above and beyond to give back to their community, and one winner was ultimately announced in each category. Hydrite is pleased to have been awarded the winner of the Corporate Citizen Category.

The Corporate Citizen Award is given to a for-profit organization in recognition of its impact to a single or multiple nonprofit organizations through financial contributions collective efforts to promote, encourage and organize fundraising efforts and company-sponsored programs and/or events engaging employees to participate in volunteerism.

Years ago, Hydrite Helps was launched as Hydrite's community engagement program allowing the company to give back to a number of causes within the community. Through this program Hydrite has donated time and resources to Children's Needs and Development, Education, the Environment, and Local Needs. Over the years, Hydrite's employees have volunteered thousands of hours to better the community by sorting food donations, remodeling homes, and cleaning local parks and waterways.

Hydrite Chief Human Resources Officer Dan Sager commented, "Hydrite takes great pride in setting a high standard in the manufacturing world, and we want to bring that same standard and excellence into being leaders in our community. Hydrite has put a focus on helping with ending hunger and volunteering in the community. The dedication of our employees to embrace this concern is a reflection of all of our 1,000 (+) employees and we are grateful for the impact we have been able to make on our community."

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, California, Colorado, and Texas with over 1000 employees across the United States.

