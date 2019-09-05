Hydrite® Showcasing New Food Processing Technology at PROCESS EXPO 2019

BROOKFIELD, Wisc., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at PROCESS EXPO 2019 on October 8 – 11, 2019 at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center in booth 4062.

PROCESS EXPO is the premiere trade show for food and beverage processing and packaging. This event offers high-level education sessions designed specifically for professionals who work in the beverage, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery, and pet food industry segments. PROCESS EXPO will display the latest technology on the market with full working production lines.

At PROCESS EXPO, Hydrite will display its line of creative technology solutions featuring Hydri-Vision™, a patent pending inline system for collecting, analyzing, and documenting parameters of cleaning, sanitation, and intervention chemistries. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about Hydrite's HydriPet™ line of pet food sanitation products. Hydrite will have a team of experts at the show ready to discuss everything from technology and programs to food safety and sanitation for food and beverage processing and packaging.

Jamison Vanden Einde, Technical Business Manager, commented, "We are excited to exhibit at PROCESS EXPO. It's a great opportunity for us to meet with fellow industry professionals and share our technology solutions and capabilities. Additionally, we recognize food safety compliance is a challenge which makes PROCESS EXPO a good fit to meet with attendees and discuss how we can best address their obstacles and concerns."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer programs and systems that enhance the quality of the food supply.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1,000 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

