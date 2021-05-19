Hydrite® Teams Up with AMA XpertEye to Launch RITE-Sight™ for Real-Time Remote Support, Service, and Collaboration

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is launching a new AR (assisted-reality) program, RITE-Sight™, to support customers and field service personnel, which leverages XpertEye, a solution developed by AMA.

RITE-Sight™ is a web-based remote collaboration solution, providing on-demand access to technical experts to improve troubleshooting and maintenance practices, in a safer and more efficient manner. This AR (Assisted Reality) conferencing solution is hardware agnostic, designed for wearable devices, and able to connect to multiple video sources (like a thermal camera or a microscope). RITE-Sight™ allows field technicians to share crucial information to and from the field, reducing downtime, travels, and costs. All data is transmitted using a secure connection with end-to-end encryption, and XpertEye's "Confidential Mode" allows Hydrite to ensure that no sensitive customer data is put at risk during remote assistance calls.

"We are excited to add this program to our solutions portfolio. Our alliance with AMA provides us the technology to reach our customers and offer remote assistance, equipment setup and maintenance, and emergency support," said Jamison Vanden Einde, Director of Commercial Technology for Hydrite.

Mitch Fay, Technical Director for Hydrite, commented, "RITE-Sight aligns with the RITE-Team philosophy. With this technology, we can support our customers and lend our expertise in real-time. It is innovative technology we will use in various functions across our many industry segments."

"Hydrite is a great example of a company who has taken obstacles of the past year and turned them into an advantage through technology." says Joe O'Connor, Account Executive at AMA, "By leveraging this solution, Hydrite will now offer industry leading support to their customers, all while reducing their traditional overhead costs and ecological footprint."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite continues to invest in people, technology, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that help to ensure food safety and enhance the quality of food supply through creative solutions.

To learn more, visit www.hydrite.com or call 262-792-1450.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 950 employees in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

About AMA

With seven years of proven experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA is helping medical institutions and industrial organizations of all sizes accelerate their smart workplace transformation. Our market-leading XpertEye Assisted Reality platform has been deployed in more than 100 countries, addressing a wide range of applications like remote diagnostics, inspection, scheduling, and workflow management. These unequaled remote interactive collaboration solutions empower our customers to improve productivity, speed up resolution time, and maximize uptime. Our presence worldwide – with offices in US, Canada, UK, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Romania, and China - allows us to work in every time zone and reach our customers wherever they are.

To learn more, visit www.amaxperteye.com or contact us +1 617 440 7672 / [email protected]

