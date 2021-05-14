Hydrite to Exhibit and Diamond Level Sponsor at Membrane Technology Forum

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring at the diamond level at the Membrane Technology Forum virtual event on June 14-17, 2021.

The Membrane Technology Forum, a virtual education and networking event supported by Dairy Foods magazine and American Dairy Products Institute (ADPI), is a live event for the commercial membrane and membrane technology sector.

Hydrite will display its Membrane SLM ™ at the Membrane Technology Forum. Membrane SLM ™ is an informed method for analyzing your current membrane CIP program to provide insight into procedural changes for reduction in time, chemistry, energy, or water. By investigating a membrane system's unique Soil Load Map, recommendations can be made for optimizing the current program or investigating the impact of program changes while minimizing risks to production schedules and elements.

At the Membrane Technology Forum, Hydrite will display its line of creative technology solutions in their virtual exhibit, including the new Soil Load Mapping (SLM™) program. Hydrite will also launch Apollo No.327, a premier NPE-Free non-ionic surfactant for use with Ultrafiltration and Microfiltration membranes.

Presentations during this event will include Always a 2nd set of eyes with Hydri-Vision with Jamison Vanden Einde, Director of Commercial Technology at Hydrite, and When is Membrane Cleaning Complete? Using Hydrite Membrane SLM™ with Mark Dunston, a Membrane Technical Specialist at Hydrite. This event will also feature Carl Garcia, a Membrane Technical Specialist at Hydrite, as a panelist during Decision Making in Membrane Processing, and Felicity Plansky, Membrane Program Manager at Hydrite, as an event moderator.

Felicity Plansky, Membrane Program Manager, commented, "We are excited to exhibit and be a Diamond Level Sponsor at the Membrane Technology forum. It's a great opportunity for us to meet with fellow industry professionals and share our creative solutions for the membrane industry."

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite continues to invest in people, research, quality control, and training to offer products and systems that enhance the quality of food supply and help deliver creative solutions.

About Hydrite

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 900 in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, and water treatment chemistries.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

