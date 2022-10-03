Hydrite® to Hold First-Ever Month of Giving to Celebrate Employee Volunteerism

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, Hydrite® will hold its first-ever Month of Giving to celebrate the work its employees have done through its Hydrite Helps™ program. During the Month of Giving, Hydrite's facilities will hold volunteer events for local charities, continuing Hydrite's proud tradition of supporting the communities in which it operates.

Hydrite has a long history of supporting the communities in which it operates through charitable giving. Hydrite's culture fosters and facilitates community engagement by its people in both their personal and professional capacities. Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States.

Additionally, Hydrite's employees will select a national nonprofit to which Hydrite will make a financial donation. This donation will be made to the national nonprofit's affiliates located in each city where Hydrite has a facility.

Hydrite, as part of its Month of giving, will continue its proud tradition of running successful United Way campaigns, last year raising over $140,000.

John Richter, Hydrite's Director of Sustainability and Strategic Community Partnerships, commented, "We are fortunate to have a truly hardworking and community-oriented team at Hydrite, and we are excited to see the impact that we can make this October."

"Community giving is a large and vital part of the Hydrite story," says John Honkamp, CEO of Hydrite. "Through volunteer opportunities and donations, we empower employees to positively impact the communities in which they live and work."

Hydrite Helps™ is Hydrite's community engagement initiative, through which local employee teams are empowered to make a difference in their own communities through volunteerism and grant-making.

