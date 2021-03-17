Hydrite® to Sponsor and Exhibit at CheeseExpo Global Online

BROOKFIELD, Wisc., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite® Chemical Co., an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at and sponsoring at the silver level at the Cheese Expo Global Online virtual trade show April 6 - 8, 2021.

Hydrite Chemical Co. provides creative solutions to address food safety, operational and equipment efficiency. Hydrite's group of professionals called the RITE Team™ offers technical support and innovative solutions that help address critical issues in the Food industry. Hydrite will be presenting during the Ideas Showcase "Leveraging Technology into Creative Solutions" on April 7 at 1pm CDT.

CheeseExpo, the dynamic trade exposition pairing Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association with the world-renowned Center for Dairy Research, moved online in 2021 as CheeseExpo Global Online. Industry innovations, world-class technical and marketing seminars, and crucial connections between suppliers and dairy processors remain at the core of CheeseExpo Global Online.

At CheeseExpo Global Online, Hydrite will display its line of creative technology solutions in their virtual exhibit, as well as during the Ideas Showcase presentation, "Leveraging Technology into Creative Solutions," on April 7 at 1pm CDT. During this event, Hydrite will also launch its Hydrite® Membrane Soil Lead Mapping (Membrane SLM®) technology.

As a company with a strong commitment to quality and service, Hydrite Chemical Co. continues to invest in people, food safety, technology, research, quality control, and training to offer programs and systems that enhance the quality of the food supply.

A Free Virtual Exhibits Pass is available for Dairy Processors with code EXHIBITS.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite, a family-owned company established in 1929, is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the United States. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has a network of manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with over 900 in 25 states. Hydrite owns and operates a private fleet of over 255 units including tractors, van trailers, tankers, and railcars.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical distribution and manufacturing, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control, water treatment, and compliance management services.

With over 5,000 items in its product portfolio, Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve the most challenging formulation problems. Hydrite has a strong commitment to quality and customer responsiveness, and offers superior products and innovative solutions.

Contact:

Emily Berens

2627928797

[email protected]

SOURCE Hydrite Chemical Co.