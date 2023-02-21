Hydrite® Wins Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrite®, an integrated manufacturer and supplier of chemicals and related services, was recognized as a Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Grand Award winner in the Mega Category for outstanding achievements in manufacturing.

The Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) program recognizes the state's top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes, and reinvestment into local communities.

Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year. This program celebrates the successes of manufacturers in the state of Wisconsin: innovations, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and the quality jobs created. Hydrite is a family-owned company established in 1929. Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions.

Four Grand Award winners, based on company size, were recognized. The Mega Category is defined as 500+ employees.

The Manufacturer of the Year Awards are sponsored by the advisory firm of Baker Tilly, the law firm of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – the combined state chamber and manufacturers' association.

"As the largest industry in the state, manufacturing supports families and communities in every corner of Wisconsin," WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer said. "We appreciate the opportunity to recognize these companies for the incredible products they create, their culture of success, and their impact on their employees, communities, and state. Congratulations."

Hydrite President Kevin Honkamp commented, "My grandfather R.C. Honkamp said, 'All of this is possible with the excellence of our people, Hydrite's greatest asset, who are the foundation and driving force of our success and our future.' For this reason, I dedicate the award to my grandfather and our employees. It is an outstanding achievement and honor to receive this prestigious award. Congratulations to our fellow winners and all 28 nominees for their contributions to Wisconsin's manufacturing industry."

As a company with a strong commitment to their customers and employees, Hydrite continues to invest in people, technology, community, and sustainability to offer products and systems that help deliver and provide creative solutions.

About Hydrite Chemical Co.

Hydrite is one of the largest independent providers of chemicals and related services in the US. Headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, Hydrite has manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and laboratories located in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, California, and Texas with nearly 1000 employees in more than 25 states.

Hydrite offers expertise in chemical manufacturing and distribution, food and dairy sanitation, organic processing, liquid sulfites, foam control and water treatment chemistries. Hydrite's dedicated chemists, engineers, and technical service staff have extensive knowledge and experience to solve challenging formulation problems and provide creative solutions. www.hydrite.com

