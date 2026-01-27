Hydro Excavation, SUE Level A & Subsurface Utility Engineering Services Nationwide: Safe2core Inc Marks 16 Years of Infrastructure Safety Leadership

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe2core Inc, a national provider of hydro excavation services, Subsurface Utility Engineering (SUE Level A), and non-destructive subsurface investigation, today announced its 16th anniversary, marking more than a decade and a half of leadership in utility risk mitigation and construction safety.

Founded by Antonio Guzman in San Jose, California, Safe2core has grown into a single-source subsurface services contractor, supporting engineers, municipalities, utilities, and commercial builders across California, Arizona, Florida, and other high-growth infrastructure markets.

From Concrete Scanning to Full-Stack Subsurface Engineering

What began as a specialized concrete scanning and GPR provider has evolved into a comprehensive subsurface engineering firm delivering locate, verify, expose, and execute services under one coordinated operational framework.

Safe2core integrates hydro excavation, SUE Level A utility verification, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), CCTV pipeline inspection, and precision concrete cutting to reduce project risk before destructive work begins—particularly in utility-dense and high-consequence environments.

"As infrastructure becomes more complex, accuracy is no longer optional," said Antonio Guzman, Founder of Safe2core Inc. "Our role is to give project teams verified subsurface intelligence so they can dig, cut, and core without damaging critical underground assets."

Core Subsurface Services Provided by Safe2core

Safe2core delivers a fully integrated subsurface service stack, including:

Hydro Excavation & Utility Potholing

Non-destructive utility exposure using pressurized water and vacuum excavation to safely daylight gas, electric, fiber, water, and sewer lines.

Utility Locating & Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR)

Accurate public and private utility locating using electromagnetic methods and Ground Penetrating Radar to map underground utilities prior to excavation, cutting, or construction. This service is foundational to risk mitigation and project planning.

SUE Level A Utility Verification

Physical exposure and centimeter accuracy verification of underground utilities in accordance with ASCE standards for design validation and conflict resolution.

Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) & Concrete Scanning

High-resolution imaging to locate rebar, post-tension cables, conduits, and embedded hazards prior to cutting, drilling, or demolition.

CCTV Sewer & Pipeline Inspection

Robotic camera inspection of underground pipelines to assess alignment, integrity, and defects.

Concrete Cutting & Core Drilling

Precision execution performed only after verified scanning to protect structural integrity and embedded systems.

Service Area Coverage: High-Growth Infrastructure Markets

Safe2core provides localized subsurface investigation and non-destructive excavation services across major U.S. regions, including:

Northern California — San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco

— San Jose, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco Southern California — Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside

— Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside Arizona — Serving the Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area , including Phoenix and surrounding communities

— Serving the , including Phoenix and surrounding communities Florida — Supporting commercial and infrastructure projects across key metro regions

A full list of national service areas is available at safe2core.com/service-areas .

Why Engineers, Utilities & Project Managers Choose Safe2core

45+ Years of Combined Field Experience across complex structural and subsurface conditions

across complex structural and subsurface conditions Up to 99% Reduction in Utility Strike Risk through non-destructive excavation methods

through non-destructive excavation methods Centimeter accuracy Data compatible with modern BIM, CAD, and engineering workflows

compatible with modern BIM, CAD, and engineering workflows Single-Provider Accountability from subsurface locating through execution

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the safest way to expose underground utilities?

Hydro excavation is the safest method for utility exposure, replacing mechanical digging with water and vacuum systems to prevent damage to buried infrastructure.

Does Safe2core provide SUE Level A and hydro excavation services in California and Phoenix?

Yes. Safe2core provides SUE Level A utility verification, hydro excavation, and non-destructive subsurface services throughout California and the Greater Phoenix area, supporting both design and construction-phase projects.

About Safe2core Inc.

Safe2core Inc. is a national subsurface investigation and specialty construction firm specializing in hydro excavation, SUE Level A, GPR, concrete scanning, utility locating, concrete cutting, and CCTV pipeline inspection. With 16 years of proven performance, Safe2core supports projects ranging from residential construction to large-scale commercial and public infrastructure developments.

To request services or submit a project for review, visit https://www.safe2core.com/services/ .

SOURCE Safe2Core Inc