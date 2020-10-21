Hydro Flask Receives National Park Trust 2020 American Park Experience Award

Traditionally bestowed on an individual or group, the 2020 American Park Experience Award marks the first instance in the history of the award that National Park Trust has recognized an organization. In accepting this honor, Hydro Flask joins the distinguished ranks of past recipients that include former Secretary of Interior Sally Jewell and filmmaker Ken Burns.

"It is truly an honor for Hydro Flask's giving program Parks For All to be recognized by National Park Trust," said Helen of Troy Housewares President Larry Witt. "For us, parks and public lands represent special places that lead to more joy-filled lives: we believe that if you love a park, it'll love you back through mental, emotional and physical health benefits. We're proud to champion the important work of Parks for All and are humbled as the first-ever organization to receive the prestigious American Park Experience Award."

Hydro Flask launched its Parks for All giving program in January 2017 to support the development, maintenance and accessibility of public lands and green spaces in the U.S. and beyond so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. The program aims to help ensure these special places get the attention and protection they deserve through on the ground activities, digital and advocacy initiatives and social media campaigns. To date, Parks For All has supported 92 non-profits, given over $1,500,000 in cash grants and donated more than 26,000 bottles.

"Hydro Flask's innovative and impactful Parks For All program supports non-profit organizations across the United States and globally whose missions align with building, maintaining, restoring, or providing better access to parks," said Bill Brownell, board chair of National Park Trust. "With donations of $1.5 million to nearly 100 organizations in just three years' time, the impact of the company's commitment is extraordinary and thus deserving of the American Park Experience Award."

Hydro Flask will accept the American Park Experience Award for its Parks For All program during a virtual ceremony hosted on National Park Trust's YouTube Live channel today, Wednesday, October 21 at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

Speakers at the 2020 American Park Experience Award celebration include:

Grace Lee , Executive Director, National Park Trust

, Executive Director, National Park Trust Bill Brownell , Board Chair, National Park Trust

, Board Chair, National Park Trust Larry Witt , President, Helen of Troy Housewares (OXO & Hydro Flask)

, President, Helen of Troy Housewares (OXO & Hydro Flask) Indigo Teiwes , Associate Director of Corporate Responsibility, Helen of Troy Housewares (OXO & Hydro Flask)

, Associate Director of Corporate Responsibility, Helen of Troy Housewares (OXO & Hydro Flask) Teresa Ana Martinez , Executive Director, Continental Divide Trail Coalition

, Executive Director, Continental Divide Trail Coalition Eliza Sarasohn , Senior Director of Communications, The Trust for Public Land

, Senior Director of Communications, The Trust for Public Land Jeanne Braha , Executive Director, Rock Creek Conservancy

, Executive Director, Rock Creek Conservancy Amanda Boston , Program Coordinator, Glen Canyon Conservancy

, Program Coordinator, Glen Canyon Conservancy Chad Pregracke , Founder & President, Living Lands & Waters

, Founder & President, Living Lands & Waters Hugo Tagholm , CEO, Surfers Against Sewage (UK)

, CEO, Surfers Against Sewage (UK) Jaysi Ramirez , Buddy Bison Student, Ida B. Wells Middle School , Washington DC

, Buddy Bison Student, , Nela Grosova-Reyes, Buddy Bison Student , Bucknell Elementary, Alexandria, VA

The American Park Experience Award, established in 2009, honors an individual or group that has made extraordinary contributions to enhance the awareness and appreciation of our nation's parks and public lands and waters. Past recipients include: Sally Jewell, former Secretary of Interior (2016); Dan Biederman (2015); Ken Salazar, former U.S Senator (CO) and former Secretary of Interior (2010); and, Ken Burns and Dayton Duncan (2009).

To join the 2020 American Park Experience Award celebration, please register online.

About Hydro Flask

Hydro Flask® is the leader in high-performance insulated products that help people enjoy the things they love to do in the places they love to be. From the number one-selling water bottle to soft good innovations like our Unbound Series™ Soft Coolers and Down Shift™ Hydration Packs, Hydro Flask's delightfully simple designs and go-anywhere durability always deliver the perfect temperature when you need it. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, Hydro Flask inspires active outdoor lives with two simple words: Let's Go! Its giving platform Parks For All supports the development, maintenance, restoration and accessibility of public green spaces so people everywhere can live healthier, happier and more fulfilled lives. To learn more about Hydro Flask, Parks for All, and to see our full lineup of award-winning products, visit www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL PARK TRUST

National Park Trust is a non-profit dedicated to preserving parks today and creating park stewards for tomorrow. The Park Trust is the only land trust with a comprehensive mission of preserving national parks through land protection and creating a pipeline of future park stewards by connecting kids to parks. Since 1983, National Park Trust has benefitted 48 national park sites across 28 states, one U.S. Territory, and Washington, D.C. Annually, the Park Trust provides an estimated 20,000 under-served kids with park trips through their nationally recognized Buddy Bison Programs and Kids to Parks Day National School Contest, both of which support Title I schools. Find out more at www.parktrust.org.

