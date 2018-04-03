Hydro One announces appointment of Vice President of Investor Relations

Mr. Javed has been with Hydro One since the Initial Public Offering, and was most recently Director, Investor Relations. He has tremendous experience with both private and public markets having worked in Private Equity, Investment Management and Management Consulting. Since the Initial Public Offering, Mr. Javed has played a key role in shaping the successful investor relations program that was recognized as the Best Investor Relations for an IPO by IR Magazine.

"Omar Javed's proven track record as a strong communicator and thoughtful business leader positions him well to engage with the investment community as we become a leading North American utility," said Paul Dobson, CFO, Hydro One Limited. "His reputation for building relationships both externally and within Hydro One continues to improve the flow of information and our interface with Hydro One's shareholders, creating greater value."

Mr. Javed is a results-driven, proven leader with global experience. At Hydro One, he will be responsible for leading the Investor Relations function.

"I am excited to take on increased responsibility as Hydro One transforms into a leading investor-owned utility," said Mr. Javed. "I look forward to working with the investors to promote transparency through effective disclosure to create significant shareholder value."

Mr. Javed holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Western University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

About Hydro One Limited

We are Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, over $25 billion in assets and 2017 annual revenues of nearly $6 billion. Our team of over 7,400 skilled and dedicated regular and non-regular employees proudly and safely serves suburban, rural and remote communities across Ontario through our 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks. Hydro One is committed to the communities we serve, and has been rated as the top utility in Canada for its corporate citizenship, sustainability, and diversity initiatives. We are one of only five utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. We also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis utilizing our extensive fibre optic network. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

SOURCE Hydro One Limited

Related Links

http://www.hydroone.com

