Hydro One Limited Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Election of Directors :

Each of the 14 director nominees listed in the information circular for the 2018 AGM were elected as directors of Hydro One to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the company or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Director Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) Ian Bourne 99.53% 0.47% Charles Brindamour 99.48% 0.52% Marcello (Marc) Caira 99.63% 0.37% Christie Clark 99.53% 0.47% George Cooke 99.93% 0.07% David F. Denison 99.91% 0.09% Margaret (Marianne) Harris 99.54% 0.46% James Hinds 99.93% 0.07% Roberta Jamieson 99.93% 0.07% Frances Lankin 99.93% 0.07% Philip S. Orsino 99.93% 0.07% Jane Peverett 99.59% 0.41% Gale Rubenstein 99.63% 0.37% Mayo Schmidt 99.93% 0.07%

Appointment of External Auditors :

KPMG LLP was appointed as Hydro One's external auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration:

Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) 99.95% 0.05%

Advisory Resolution on Approach to Executive Compensation:

The advisory resolution on the company's approach to executive compensation was approved:

Votes For (percent) Votes Withheld (percent) 91.86% 8.14%

Notwithstanding the strong show of support from our shareholders in favour of our executive compensation practices, the Province of Ontario, the company's largest shareholder, has abstained from voting on this motion. As previously disclosed, Hydro One has decided to conduct supplementary shareholder engagement and obtain additional independent advice on its executive compensation practices, including change of control and severance provisions.

