Hydro One seeks approval to build the Welland Thorold Power Line

This new transmission line will support homegrown businesses and industries in the Niagara Region

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) announced it has filed an application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to construct a new double-circuit 230-kilovolt transmission line between Abitibi Consolidated Junction, within an existing Hydro One transmission corridor in Thorold and Crowland Transformer Station (TS) in Welland. In addition to the line work, Hydro One will also expand Crowland TS. The approximately $311 million investment in the region is expected to be complete by 2029 to bolster capacity and improve the reliability and security of the electricity grid.

Through Hydro One's industry leading First Nation 50-50 Equity Partnership Model, proximate First Nations have the opportunity to invest in a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project.

"Ontario is facing historic growth demand for electricity in the next 25 years, especially in the southwest," said Sonny Karunakaran, Vice President, Strategic Projects and Partnerships. "Electricity is the foundation that will help connect and power new homes, businesses and industries. Hydro One's success is tied to Ontario's success and the time to invest and partner with First Nations is now, so we have a system that meets the needs of the future."

Filing a leave to construct application under Section 92 of the Ontario Energy Board Act, 1998 is a requirement for Ontario electricity transmitters to obtain approval from the OEB to construct, expand or reinforce the electricity transmission system or interconnections. The application submitted by Hydro One provides the details of the project including timing, route, design and cost.

For more information about the project, please visit the Welland Thorold Transmission Line webpage.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

Our team of 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $2.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

