Hydro-pumped Storage Plants Market size is set to grow by USD 147.54 billion from 2023-2027, ALSTOM SA, Duke Energy Corp. and E.ON SE, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydro-pumped storage plants market size is estimated to grow by USD 147.54 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 44%.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydro-pumped Storage Plants Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

ALSTOM SA, Duke Energy Corp., E.ON SE, Electricite de France SA, Enel Spa, Exelon Corp., First Hydro Co., General Electric Co., Gilbert Gilkes and Gordon Ltd., HD Hyundai Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Iberdrola SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Siemens AG, Sulzer Management Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corp., voestalpine AG, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Andritz AG

Analyst Review

Hydro-pumped storage plants, a critical component of Renewable energy systems, utilize Open loop and Closed loop systems for Energy storage. GE Renewable Energy, a leading industry player, specializes in the Installation of Pumped hydro storage systems, which harness Gravitational potential energy from Reservoirs. These systems provide Energy density, Flexibility, and Reliability, enabling the integration of Intermittent renewables like wind and solar with Baseload sources. Fossil fuels' environmental effects necessitate the adoption of cleaner Energy storage technologies. Hydro-pumped storage plants offer Power output during Off-peak electricity demand, making them essential for balancing the grid. Pumped storage hydropower systems can be installed in River systems, utilizing Natural water inflows to generate Electrical energy. These installations contribute significantly to the overall Energy storage market, with some reaching up to GW (Gigawatts) capacity. Turbines convert the gravitational potential energy into usable Electrical energy, ensuring a consistent Power output. Hydro-pumped storage plants play a crucial role in the transition towards a sustainable energy future.

Key Market Drivers

The Hydro-pumped Storage Plants market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electrical energy and the need for grid support from intermittent renewables. Pumped storage hydropower, which includes pump back plants and conventional hydroelectric dams, plays a crucial role in balancing energy supply and demand by storing excess electrical energy during off-peak hours and releasing it during peak demand. These systems are essential baseload sources, providing power quality and grid stability. However, challenges such as power quality problems, environmental impact, and operating licenses, necessitate the integration of advanced energy storage technologies like lithium-ion batteries and closed-loop systems. Natural inflows from streams and water distribution systems, as well as recycled water from wastewater treatment and industrial processes, are used in these installations. Desalination plants, driven by the scarcity of fresh water resources, also contribute to the market's growth. With increasing focus on renewable energy and the reduction of fossil fuel usage, the market for hydro storage systems is expected to reach GW-scale installations. Despite the benefits, environmental effects and energy density remain key considerations. GE Renewable Energy is a leading player in this market, offering innovative pumped hydro storage solutions.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Hydro-pumped Storage Plants Market plays a crucial role in the renewable sector, providing reliable and carbon-neutral energy storage solutions. These plants utilize river systems and water reservoirs at various elevations to generate hydroelectric energy. However, the market faces challenges due to fluctuating raw material prices, particularly for turbine components like stainless steel. Despite these challenges, hydro-pumped storage plants offer significant benefits. They provide power output during peak coal consumption periods and serve as baseload sources for intermittent renewables. These plants can also discharge stored water during off-peak hours, harnessing gravitational potential energy and converting it into electrical energy. Operating licenses and permits are required for the commercial operation of hydropower projects. Environmental impact assessments are essential to minimize disruptions to water distribution systems, storm water basins, and other ecosystems. Pump back plants help maintain power quality problems by storing excess electricity during natural inflows and releasing it during grid support needs. Innovations in technology, such as lithium-ion batteries, are being explored to reduce the dependence on raw materials and improve overall efficiency. Despite challenges, hydro-pumped storage plants remain a vital component in the transition towards a sustainable energy future.

Hydro storage systems, a crucial component of renewable energy infrastructure, are advancing with the integration of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. Pumped hydro storage, a leading energy storage solution, is set to expand, with GE Renewable Energy at the forefront of installations. These systems, which can reach GW-levels, offer flexibility and reliability, making them essential baseload sources for intermittent renewables. Open loop and closed loop systems harness gravitational potential energy from water reservoirs, using elevation differences to generate electrical energy. Fossil fuels face competition as hydroelectric energy storage becomes more carbon neutral, reducing peak coal consumption in the renewable sector. Environmental effects are a concern, with permit processes and hydropower project commercial operation requiring careful consideration. Natural water inflows and discharge optimize power output, while pump back plants and natural inflows ensure energy density. Power quality problems can be addressed with energy storage technologies like lithium-ion batteries, ensuring consistent energy distribution in water distribution systems, snowmaking facilities, and storm water basins. Pumped storage hydropower, a key player in the hydroelectric energy storage market, offers versatility, integrating with conventional hydroelectric dams, river systems, and streams.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

The Hydro-pumped Storage market is a significant sector in the Renewable Energy industry. These systems utilize the potential energy of water in reservoirs, which is stored during off-peak hours when electricity demand is low and released during peak hours when demand is high. The operation of Hydro-pumped Storage Plants involves pumping water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir during off-peak hours using excess electricity. The stored water is then released through turbines to generate electricity during peak hours. The systems are essential for balancing the electricity grid and ensuring energy security. Renewable energy sources like wind and solar are intermittent, making energy storage systems like Hydro-pumped Storage Plants indispensable. The market for Hydro-pumped Storage Plants is expected to grow due to increasing electricity demand, the integration of renewable energy sources, and government initiatives to promote clean energy. The technologies used in these systems include turbines, pumps, generators, and control systems. Companies involved in the Hydro-pumped Storage market include GE Renewable Energy, Renewable Energy Systems, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Vestas Wind Systems.

