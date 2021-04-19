Hydro Solutions Consulting, LLC Joins Dewberry

FAIRFAX, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, announced today the acquisition of Florida-based Hydro Solutions Consulting, LLC. The 20-person firm has three locations across the state, including Jacksonville, Orlando, and its headquarters in Lakeland.

"Hydro is excited to join Dewberry, allowing us to better provide value to our clients by increasing our staff and delivering expertise with resources from a national firm that shares our same culture and values," says Hydro Solutions Consulting, LLC President Robert Beltran. "We also anticipate excellent opportunities for our staff to be exposed to projects and training, both in and out of the Florida market, to leverage those experiences for our clients."

"At Dewberry, we strive to create value for our clients, improve our communities, empower our employees, and expand our reach," says Dewberry Executive Chairman of the Board Barry Dewberry. "I am excited that Hydro will be joining us, as I know its leadership holds true to the same values."

"Hydro has an outstanding reputation in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Dewberry team. They possess a strong leadership team and have a growing operation that will allow both firms to better serve new and existing clients," adds Dewberry Chief Executive Officer Don Stone. Dewberry Chief Operating Officer Dan Pleasant adds, "As Florida has advanced to a "one water" platform for planning and engineering, we saw this as a strategic opportunity to expand our water practice in Florida and the southeast. Hydro checks all the boxes in terms of client experience, culture, and strategic growth opportunities."

As Dewberry | Hydro, the firm's existing leadership and staff will continue to deliver the "one water" platform through water infrastructure, permitting, utilities visioning, natural systems, and geospatial and mapping to clients in the state/local markets. Dewberry currently has 300 employees across 14 offices in Florida.

Dewberry Executive Vice President Dave Maxwell says, "Bringing Hydro into the Dewberry family provides opportunities for both organizations to expand their service offerings and improve client experience." Dewberry Vice President Cliff Wilson adds, "I am thrilled to welcome Hydro to Dewberry, a firm I have long admired. I'm confident it will be a mutually beneficial relationship."

