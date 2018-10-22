Hydro Systems Launches Cloud-Based IoT Platform

CINCINNATI, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Systems, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and the world's largest independent manufacturer of chemical proportioning and dispensing systems, today introduced Hydro Connect, its cloud-based Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Hydro Connect gives chemical providers and end users increased visibility into their operations, optimizes production, reduces costs and increases customer satisfaction.

"With Hydro Connect, we aim to solve real business problems through a total solutions approach," said Serge Joris, President and CEO of Hydro Systems. "We pride ourselves on being applications experts, and connectivity is key to enabling value-added services for our customers, all the way from the time of implementation through after-sales support."

Hydro Connect will be introduced to the industrial laundry market first, with products in facility cleaning not far behind. Built on the Microsoft Azure platform, Hydro Connect populates data generated from the Dositec Central Dosing Systems, currently operating in industrial laundries worldwide. Data transmits from the unit to the Hydro Connect system using a 3G Cellular Modem and a 250 MB/month data package.

Benefits of Hydro Connect include:

Scalable solutions across multiple cleaning environments. Hydro Connect transmits data to the cloud in a number of ways, including cellular, WiFi or Bluetooth depending the environment.

Hydro Connect transmits data to the cloud in a number of ways, including cellular, WiFi or Bluetooth depending the environment. A proven, reliable and secure platform. The Microsoft Azure architecture provides users with a trusted and secure platform, used by hundreds of leading companies across multiple industries for their IoT solutions.

The Microsoft Azure architecture provides users with a trusted and secure platform, used by hundreds of leading companies across multiple industries for their IoT solutions. Enhanced knowledge to help run your business. Current Hydro Connect capabilities allow customers and end users to log in and view professional laundry reports in seconds. This reduces time-consuming data uploads, manipulation in Microsoft Excel and the use of a proprietary software package. The flexibility of Hydro Connect makes it a valuable tool for both tactical, day-to-day monitoring and monthly summaries to management.

Hydro Connect also offers insight on:

Alarm reporting. Proactively view alarms to rapidly eliminate abnormal conditions that drive profit loss.

Proactively view alarms to rapidly eliminate abnormal conditions that drive profit loss. Production. Eliminate the use of out-of-date paper logs to document the number of pounds or loads run in your facility.

Eliminate the use of out-of-date paper logs to document the number of pounds or loads run in your facility. Chemical usage. Simplify and improve the accuracy of your billing procedures with metered usage reports on chemical product and formula.

Simplify and improve the accuracy of your billing procedures with metered usage reports on chemical product and formula. Cost . Quickly access a snapshot of the chemical cost by formula to actively manage and improve unprofitable formulas or accounts.

. Quickly access a snapshot of the chemical cost by formula to actively manage and improve unprofitable formulas or accounts. Observations/Recommendations. Eliminate hours of data manipulation and analysis. For a minimal charge, a Hydro expert will review the monthly data and provide recommendations to help reduce rewash and optimize cleaning results.

"Industrial laundry is a natural, inaugural environment," said John Goetz, Global Product Manager at Hydro Systems. "These sites produce high volumes of data and use large amounts of chemical, energy, water and labor. Hydro Connect can help industrial laundries harness, analyze and use this data to cut back on wasted product, emergency maintenance calls and expensive repairs."

For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com/hydroconnect.

About Hydro Systems:

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio and with offices and support teams around the globe, Hydro Systems is the world's largest independent manufacturer of chemical injecting, proportioning, dispensing and medicating equipment. With strategic partnerships, innovative solutions and more than 50 years of experience, Hydro Systems is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by creating a cleaner, more sustainable world. Its products serve numerous dosing and dispensing applications within cleaning, commercial laundry, warewash, food service, industrial, irrigation, horticulture, dairy, animal health, water treatment and other industries. Hydro Systems ensures dosing is always accurate, safe and cost effective, helping customers clean with confidence. For more information, visit www.hydrosystemsco.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

