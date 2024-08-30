Hydrocarbon Solvents Market to Expand by USD 2.75 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Advancements in Hydrocarbon Extraction and Refining, AI-Powered Market Evolution- Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global hydrocarbon solvents market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.24% during the forecast period. Advances in extraction and refining processes of hydrocarbons is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise of digitalization and automation in hydrocarbon solvent manufacturing. However, high manufacturing cost of green and bio-based hydrocarbon solvents poses a challenge. Key market players include BASF SE, Chemex Organochem Pvt Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., INEOS AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Neste Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, SK geo centric Co Ltd, Sydney Solvents, TotalEnergies SE, and Univar Solutions Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hydrocarbon solvents market 2024-2028

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.24% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2746.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries China, US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled BASF SE, Chemex Organochem Pvt Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, Clariant AG, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman Corp., Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., INEOS AG, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Neste Corp., Reliance Industries Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Shell plc, SK geo centric Co Ltd, Sydney Solvents, TotalEnergies SE, and Univar Solutions Inc.

Market Driver

Hydrocarbon solvents are essential in various industries, and their manufacturing processes have seen significant advancements through digitalization and automation. Automated systems enable continuous production with minimal human intervention, ensuring consistent product quality, increased speed, and reduced labor costs. Robotic systems handle and package solvents with precision and safety, minimizing contamination and human error risks. Real-time monitoring through digital sensors and IoT devices optimize production parameters, allowing for immediate adjustments to maintain optimal conditions. Predictive maintenance using data analytics and machine learning algorithms reduce downtime and maintenance costs. Energy use is optimized through automated systems, reducing operational costs and environmental footprint. TotalEnergies SE, a leading company in the hydrocarbon solvents market, employs digital transformation strategies, integrating AI, big data, IoT, and cloud computing to optimize production processes. Their innovation centers, such as the Plant 4.0 incubator, focus on Industry 4.0 technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Advanced simulation software enables virtual testing of solvent formulations, reducing physical trials and accelerating innovation. These advancements contribute to the growth of the hydrocarbon solvents market during the forecast period.

The Hydrocarbon Solvents market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries. Decorative, automotive, industrial, protective paints, and coatings are major consumers, utilizing hydrocarbon solvents like toluene and xylenes for formulations. The automotive sector's demand is driven by the rising production of vehicles. Industrial applications include agriculture chemicals, such as fungicides and herbicides, where hydrocarbon solvents are used as carriers. Aerosols, rubber and polymer, corrugated cardboard, product packaging, and printed labels also rely on hydrocarbon solvents. Varnish manufacturers, agrochemicals, and petroleum derivatives are other significant consumers. Crude oil refineries produce hydrocarbon solvents from naphthenic, paraffinic, and aromatic elements. Hydrogen and carbon are essential raw materials. Hydrocarbon solvents are used in various applications, including paints, varnishes, printing inks, binders, additives, and pigments. Additionally, hydrocarbon solvents find use in agriculture, particularly in crop traits, microbial products, cereals like rice and corn, and in the production of rubber products such as natural latex gloves.

Market Challenges

The global hydrocarbon solvents market faces a significant challenge with the relatively higher price of bio-based hydrocarbon solvents compared to their petroleum-based counterparts. This is due to the limited availability and increased cost of feedstock for green and bio-based hydrocarbon solvents, which are primarily derived from plant and animal sources, such as carbohydrates, proteins, and vegetable oils. The prices of these raw materials, including plant oils and animal fats, have been increasing due to competition from other industries and volatile markets. For instance, the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in early 2022 led to a spike in corn prices, threatening a global food crisis and increasing the cost of renewable raw materials. As a result, vendors must pass on these increased costs to end-users, which may hinder the growth of the hydrocarbon solvents market during the forecast period. Green and bio-based hydrocarbon solvents can be 3-5 times more expensive than traditional hydrocarbon solvents, making the recycling of these alternatives essential to offset the higher costs.

The Hydrocarbon Solvents market faces several challenges in various industries. In skincare products and extender applications, there is a growing demand for safer alternatives due to health concerns, including respiratory problems and skin irritation. The agrochemical sector relies heavily on hydrocarbon solvents for agricultural pesticides, but harmful emissions contribute to air pollution and potential health risks. Crude oil prices and the shale gas boom impact the cost and availability of traditional hydrocarbon solvents. Alternative solvents, such as bio-based and water-based, are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and reduced health risks. However, the production of bio-based solvents from renewable feedstocks can be costly. The chemical division, including oil fields, construction adhesives, cleaning agents, and degreasing agents, also uses hydrocarbon solvents. Aromatic solvents like Cyrene, Dimethylformamide (DMF), and Turpentine are commonly used in paints and coatings, adhesives, and thinners. Aliphatic solvents, such as Aliphatic naphtha, mineral spirits, Heptane, and Hexane, are widely used in various industries. The industry must adapt to green manufacturing practices to address these challenges and meet evolving consumer and regulatory demands.

Segment Overview

This hydrocarbon solvents market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Aromatic

1.2 Aliphatic

1.3 Others End-user 2.1 Paints and coatings

2.2 Adhesives

2.3 Printing inks

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Aromatic- Aromatic hydrocarbons, including benzene, toluene, and xylene, serve as crucial feedstocks for the production of various chemicals in the chemical industry. These hydrocarbons are essential for manufacturing ethylbenzene, used to produce styrene, cumene for phenol and acetone, and aniline for polyurethane. The demand for these chemicals increases with the growth of the chemical industry. Moreover, aromatic hydrocarbons are used to produce polymers such as polystyrene and polyethylene terephthalate, which are widely utilized in packaging, automobiles, and consumer products. They also play a significant role in the manufacturing of high-octane fuels and fuel-performance additives, with the demand for petrol and diesel impacting the demand for these hydrocarbons. Additionally, aromatic hydrocarbons are used to make vehicle parts, such as synthetic rubber for tires and various plastic components. Toluene and xylene are solvents in paints, coatings, and varnishes, with the building and home improvement sectors driving the demand for these items. Furthermore, these hydrocarbons are utilized in adhesives, sealants, and other binding materials for industries such as packaging, construction, and textiles. Advancements in refining and chemical processes lead to increased production and efficiency, lowering the cost of aromatic hydrocarbons. These factors will boost the growth of the global hydrocarbon solvents market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Hydrocarbon solvents, derived from petroleum, are organic compounds widely used as industrial solvents due to their ability to dissolve various substances. They consist of naphthenic, paraffinic, and aromatic elements. Naphthenic solvents have cyclic structures, paraffinic solvents have straight chains, and aromatic solvents contain benzene rings. Hydrocarbon solvents find applications in various industries, including paints and varnishes, agricultural chemicals, and bio-solvents. They are used in the production of alcohols, glycol ethers, and other organic compounds. Hydrocarbon solvents are also used in the processing of agricultural goods such as sugar, oils, fats, and cellulose. In addition, they are used in the production of cyrene, a solvent used in the manufacturing of varnishes and other coatings. Hydrocarbon solvents are essential in the production of fungicides, crop traits, and microbial products. They are also used in the refining of crude oil in crude oil refineries to produce other petroleum derivatives such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Market Research Overview

Hydrocarbon solvents, derived from petroleum and natural gas, are organic compounds widely used as solvents and intermediates in various industries. These solvents are classified into naphthenic and paraffinic based on their chemical structure, which consists of hydrogen and carbon atoms. Crude oil refineries are the primary source of hydrocarbon solvents, producing a range of aliphatic and aromatic elements. Hydrocarbon solvents find extensive applications in various sectors such as paints, varnishes, printing inks, binders, additives, pigments, extenders, skincare products, and the agrochemical industry. They are used in the production of agricultural pesticides, but their harmful emissions contribute to air pollution and respiratory problems, skin irritation, and even cancer. Alternative solvents like bio-based solvents and water-based solvents are gaining popularity due to their eco-friendly nature and lower health risks. The market for hydrocarbon solvents is influenced by factors such as crude oil prices, renewable feedstocks, green manufacturing practices, and the shale gas boom. Hydrocarbon solvents are used in various industries, including agriculture, construction, and packaging. They are used as cleaning agents, degreasing agents, and in the production of bio-solvents like alcohols, glycol ethers, and agro-goods like sugar, oils, fats, cellulose, and cyrene. Some common hydrocarbon solvents include turpentine, mineral spirits, heptane, hexane, toluene, xylenes, and aliphatic solvents like aliphatic naphtha and mineral spirit. The chemical division of oil fields also produces hydrocarbon solvents, which are used in the production of aromatic solvents like dimethylformamide (DMF) and aliphatic solvents like aliphatic naphtha and mineral spirit. These solvents are used in the production of various products, including decorative paints, automotive paints, industrial paints, protective paints, and agricultural chemicals. They are also used in the production of aerosols, rubber and polymer, corrugated cardboard, product packaging, and printed labels. Varnish manufacturers also use hydrocarbon solvents in the production of various types of varnishes. In conclusion, hydrocarbon solvents play a significant role in various industries, from paints and coatings to agriculture and agrochemicals. However, their environmental impact and health risks have led to the development of alternative solvents, and the market for hydrocarbon solvents is constantly evolving to meet the changing demands of various industries.

