Hydrochloric Acid Market size is set to grow by USD 978.77 mn from 2024-2028, growing demand for pvc to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrochloric acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 978.77 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Food, Steel, Oil, Chemicals, and Ore processing and others), Grade Type (By-product grade and Synthetic grade), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AGC Inc., BASF SE, Coogee, Covestro AG, ERCO Worldwide, FSTI Inc., INOVYN Europe Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals Spa, Jones Hamilton Co., Kemira Oyj, Merck KGaA, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Olin Corp., PCC SE, Qingdao Hisea Chem Co. Ltd., Shiva Group, SPOLANA s.r.o., Tessenderlo Group NV, W.K. Merriman Inc., and Westlake Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The hydrochloric acid market experiences significant growth due to the persistent demand-supply gap, particularly in Europe, where countries like Spain, Germany, and Italy face supply shortages. Factors contributing to this gap include decreasing availability in Spain and price fluctuations in Germany. Hydrochloric acid is utilized extensively in various industries, including chemical processing, steel pickling, oil exploration, mining, food processing, and concrete treatment. Its applications range from acidifying oil wells and ore processing to rust removal and lithium-ion battery production. Environmental regulations and hazardous waste management are also crucial considerations in the hydrochloric acid market. Shipping delays and acid usage in pickling steel alloys and stainless steel further impact market dynamics. Additionally, hydrochloric acid plays a vital role in dust management, tire ballasting, oil recovery, and the production of calcium chloride, table salt purification, and lithium-ion batteries for smart gadgets and medical device components.

Market Challenges

* Hydrochloric acid is a corrosive solution used in various industries, including chlor-alkali production, textiles, dyes and fertilizers, rubber manufacturing, metal cleaning, electroplating, and photography.

* Despite its industrial applications, hydrochloric acid poses health hazards. It is harmful to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes.

* Short-term exposure to hydrochloric acid can cause irritation, inflammation, and pulmonary edema in the eyes, nose, and respiratory tract.

* The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports that short-term exposure may also lead to corrosion of the mucous membranes, esophagus, and stomach.

* Dermal contact with hydrochloric acid can result in severe burns, ulceration, and scarring.

* Long-term occupational exposure to hydrochloric acid can cause dermatitis, gastritis, chronic bronchitis, and photosensitization.

* Prolonged exposure to low concentrations of hydrochloric acid may lead to dental discoloration and erosion.

* These health risks are expected to hinder the growth of the market focused on hydrochloric acid during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This hydrochloric acid market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Food

1.2 Steel

1.3 Oil

1.4 Chemicals

1.5 Ore processing and others Grade Type 2.1 By-product grade

2.2 Synthetic grade Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Food- Hydrochloric acid is a versatile chemical used extensively in various industries, including Water & wastewater treatment, Pickling of steel, Inorganic compound production, and pH control. In the Water & wastewater treatment sector, hydrochloric acid is employed for Neutralization and Environmental pollution control. In the Steel industry, it is used in Crude steel production and the production of Carbon steel grades. The Steel industry also utilizes hydrochloric acid in the Spray roaster during the Pyro hydrolysis procedure for the production of Iron (III) oxide. In the Kraft recovery furnace, hydrochloric acid is used in conjunction with Sodium hydroxide, Sodium carbonate, Sodium sulfide, Bisulfites, Elemental chlorine, and Chlorine dioxide. The Paper industry relies on hydrochloric acid for the Pulp manufacturing process, while the Energy consumption in the production of Strong mineral acids, such as Sulfuric acid, Nitric acid, and Phosphoric acid, necessitates the use of hydrochloric acid in the Oxidation-reduction process. Hydrochloric acid is also used in the Chloride ion Titration process and in Waste incinerators. In the Oil & gas sector, hydrochloric acid is used for Acidizing of Carbonate formations and Limestone formations. The use of hydrochloric acid in these industries contributes significantly to the overall Hydrochloric Acid Market.

Research Analysis

The hydrochloric acid market plays a significant role in various industries, including the steel industry for pickling operations. Pickling is a crucial process in the production of crude steel, particularly for alloy steels and stainless steel, which involves the removal of rust and mill scale using hydrochloric acid. The pH control during pickling is essential to ensure efficient rust removal and prevent further corrosion. Neutralization is another process that utilizes hydrochloric acid to balance the acidity levels in industrial processing. Environmental pollution is a concern in the steel industry due to the usage of hydrochloric acid. Proper management of dust and effective neutralization techniques are necessary to minimize the environmental impact. Hydrochloric acid is also used in the mining sector for ore processing and in oil exploration for oil well acidizing. Furthermore, hydrochloric acid finds applications in food processing, particularly in the production of calcium chloride, which is used as a food additive.

Market Research Overview

The Hydrochloric Acid market encompasses the production, consumption, and trade of this inorganic compound. Hydrochloric Acid is a strong mineral acid used extensively in various industries, including the production of pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and in the refining processes of metals such as steel and uranium. Its unique properties, such as high reactivity and ability to dissolve various substances, make it an essential component in numerous applications. The global Hydrochloric Acid market is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries and the growing adoption of this acid in various sectors. The market is segmented based on application, region, and production capacity. The production process involves the reaction of chlorine gas with water. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for Hydrochloric Acid in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Food



Steel



Oil



Chemicals



Ore Processing And Others

Grade Type

By-product Grade



Synthetic Grade

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

