Hydrochloric Acid Market to Witness Swift Growth in APAC Region: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, Product Types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Hydrochloric Acid is corrosive, with several industrial uses. The Hydrochloric acid is colourless solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in water. It initiates formation of gastric acid, the human gastric fluid. Hydrochloric acid is used in the chemical industry as an organic substance in the production of vinyl chloride for PVC plastic, and MDI/TDI for polyurethane. Hydrochloric Acid Market is segmented, By Production Processes Synthetic hydrochloric acid, By-product hydrochloric acid. Hydrochloric Acid Market is segmented, By grade into Industrial hydrochloride, Food-class hydrochloric acid.

Hydrochloric Acid Market is segmented, By Application, into Metal cleaning and treatment, Mining, Water Treatment, Production of Calcium Chloride, Food, and Dairy Industry, Ore Processing, Organic chemical raw materials, Other. Hydrochloric Acid Market is segmented, By Geographical Region into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

Asia Pacific region is leading the hydrochloric acid market all over the world; due to increasing demand for the hydrochloric acid in this region; which could be attributed to increasing food processing application, and the other applications that are projected to increase the growth of market in Asia-Pacific in the upcoming years. North America is expected to continue with the second position in the hydrochloric acid market; thanks to the rising demand from oil well acidizing industry. Hydrochloric Acid Market Key Players include Dow Chemical, Haohua Chemical, Ningbo Oceanking Chemical, Westlake Chemical, BASF, Olin, Bayer Material Science, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Nanning Chemical Industry, OxyChem, Axiall, Jiheng Chemical, Gehua Group, INEOS ChlorVinyls, and UNID.



