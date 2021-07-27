Hydrocolloids Market Size to Reach USD 14.35 Billion in 2028 | Growing Demand for Hydrocolloids from the Pharmaceutical Industry is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Hydrocolloids find extensive use as pharmaceutical excipients due to their beneficial properties, including suspending, wetting, emulsifying, solubilizing, foaming, stabilizing and bio-adhesive agents, along with their ability as permeation enhancers. In addition, hydrocolloid dressings are prescribed for burns, partial thickness wounds, chronic venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers as they offer a moist environment that promotes faster for wound healing and provides protection against microbes.

Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020 , Gelita AG made an announcement about the acquisition of 65.0% of the equity shares in SelJel, a gelatin producer based in Turkey .

Carrageenan finds use as a food additive to emulsify, thicken, and preserve foods and beverages. Carrageenan is derived from red seaweed and is used in the preparation of nut milks, yogurt, and meat products.

The oil & gas industry is a major end-use industry for gaur gum, owing to its application in drilling to reduce friction and maintain viscosity during the process of oil well fracturing and stimulation.

Stabilizers are used as additives to add viscosity to improve flavor and provide texture to beverages. In addition, stabilizers maintain emulsification by preventing ingredients from settling down. Gum acacia, xanthan, gum Arabic are most commonly used hydrocolloids as stabilizers.

The animal source is the most commonly used source for hydrocolloids as animal raw materials for making hydrocolloids is available in abundance. Animal source for hydrocolloids are highly preferred by the market players as it enables complete consumption of animals that were mainly reared for meat, thus resulting in generation of zero waste generation.

Hydrocolloid market in the Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest revenue share of the global hydrocolloids market in 2020 attributed to the increasing demand for hydrocolloids in convenience food products. In addition, the presence of a large population base and rising disposable income are causative of the market growth in the region.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hydrocolloids market on the basis of type, source, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028))

Gelatin



Pectin



Xanthan



Agar



Carrageenan



Carboxymethyl Cellulose



Guar Gum



Others

Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028))

Botanical



Animal



Microbial



Seaweed



Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028))

Thickeners



Gelling Agent



Stabilizers



Fat Replacers



Coating Agent



Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028))

Food & Beverage



Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028))

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. India

c. Japan

d. South Korea

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. Rest of MEA

