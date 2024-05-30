Hydrocolloids Market to Be Worth $18.34 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Carrageenan, Agar, Gellan Gum), Source (Seaweed, Synthetic, Botanical), Function (Stabilizer, Gelling Agent), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Personal Care) - Global Forecast to 2031', by Meticulous Research®, the hydrocolloids market is projected to reach $18.34 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2031.

Hydrocolloids are long-chain polymers that form a gel or viscous dispersion when mixed with water. They are derived from various sources, such as plants, animals, seaweed, and microbials. Hydrocolloids have several applications in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care and cosmetics, and other industries. They are used as functional ingredients in food formulation to increase food consistency, improve the gelling effect, and control the microstructure, texture, flavor, and shelf life.

The increasing global demand for processed and convenience food products, growing health consciousness among consumers, and versatile functionality of hydrocolloids in food & beverages are some of the factors driving the growth of the global hydrocolloids market. However, stringent government regulations and fluctuations in raw material prices restrain the growth of the hydrocolloids market. Furthermore, rising demand for clean-label products and increased R&D and innovations in hydrocolloids are further expected to provide market growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in the global hydrocolloids market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global hydrocolloids market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), CP Kelco U.S., Inc. (U.S.), Nexira (France), Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.), DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), Palsgaard A/S (Denmark), and Hawkins Watts Limited (New Zealand).

The global hydrocolloids market study presents historical market data (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031—by type (gelatin, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, alginates, carboxy methyl cellulose, locust bean gum (LBG), agar, gellan gum, microcrystalline gum (MCC), guar gum, and others), by source (animal, microbial, synthetic, seaweed, and botanical), by function (stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agent, fat replacers, coating materials, and others), by application (food & beverage {bakery & confectionery, dairy, meat & poultry, sauces and dressings}, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Key Findings in the Hydrocolloids Market Study:

Among all the type segments covered in this report, the gelatin segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market in 2024, owing to the increasing applications of gelatin in food & beverage and pharmaceuticals sectors due to their functional properties, including gelation, emulsification, and film-forming. Furthermore, the rising adoption of gelatin in the cosmetic industry due to its efficacy as a binder and thickener is further poised to drive the growth of this market. Moreover, gelatin's versatility across diverse food applications, encompassing desserts, candies, jellies, ice creams, and meat processing, is further anticipated to propel the growth of this market across the globe.

Among all the sources studied in this report, the animal segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global hydrocolloids market in 2024, owing to the widespread utilization of animal-derived hydrocolloids in various applications within the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, coupled with the abundant availability of animal by-products utilized in hydrocolloids manufacturing processes. Additionally, animal-based hydrocolloids, notably gelatin, are esteemed for their versatility, cost-efficiency, and widespread accessibility, making them a popular choice in many formulations.

Among all the functions studied in this report, the stabilizer segment is expected to account for the largest market share of the global hydrocolloids market in 2024. The growing demand for stabilizers from food manufacturers, as they offer several benefits, such as preventing the separation of different components in food products, improving texture, stabilizing emulsions, and enhancing the overall quality of the product, contribute to the segment's large share. Pectin, carrageenan, alginate, agar, xanthan gum, and gaur gum are among the most commonly utilized stabilizers, known for their versatile functionalities capable of influencing the physical and textural attributes of various products.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market in 2024, owing to the growing consumer demand for convenient and ready-to-eat meals due to busy lifestyles and increased disposable incomes, the expanding food & beverage industry, and ongoing health and wellness trends. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2031 due to the escalating demand for clean-label products and continuing product innovations within the food industry. Hydrocolloids play a crucial role in modifying the flow characteristics of liquids, enhancing gelling properties, facilitating oil droplet emulsification, and inhibiting ice recrystallization. These inherent properties position hydrocolloids as indispensable ingredients within the food industry.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hydrocolloids market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2034. The fast growth of this region is mainly attributed to the rapidly growing food and pharmaceutical industries resulting from the rapidly growing population, which significantly increases the demand for hydrocolloids in the region. Moreover, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, the ongoing trend of natural and clean-label food ingredients, and the expansion of the personal care and cosmetic industries in developing countries, including China and India, are further expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.