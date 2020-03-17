Hydrofera Blue READY-Border Antibacterial Foam Wound Care Dressings Approved for Sale

MANCHESTER, Conn., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrofera, LLC, announced today that it is launching its Hydrofera Blue READY-Border antibacterial foam wound care dressings in the U.S., effective immediately. Hydrofera Blue READY-Border dressings are approved for sale in both the U.S. and Canada.

Hydrofera Blue READY-Border dressings provide the perfect option for atraumatic dressing changes. Using a gentle, easy-on/easy-off silicone adhesive border, the dressings allow intimate contact of their non-cytotoxic antibacterial foam to the wound bed.

This gentle contact of the foam, with its natural healing and protective properties, provides an added measure of safety to help prevent infection and aid in the healing process.

Hydrofera Blue READY-Border antibacterial foam dressings are available in three sizes: 4" x 4" (10.2 cm x 10.2 cm), 5.9" x 5.9" (15 cm x 15 cm) and 6" x 8" (15.2 cm x 20.3 cm).

Hydrofera Blue READY-Border antibacterial foam dressings join Hydrofera Blue CLASSIC antibacterial foam dressings, Hydrofera Blue READY antibacterial from dressings, and Hydrofera Blue READY-Transfer antibacterial foam dressings, which are also approved for sale in both the U.S. and Canada.

