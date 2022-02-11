Hydrofoil Surfboards to Generate an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 51 Mn in the Electrical Surfboards Market

The Fact.MR market study on the electric surfboard market provides deep dive into key developments in the electric surfboard market. The report offers comprehensive analysis of leading segments in terms of by product type, by body, by engine capacity, by maximum speed by archetype, by user category, by sales channel and region.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electric surfboard market size expanded at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2022-2032 and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 83.4 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a market value of US$ 165.6 Mn by the end of 2032.

Electric surfboard sales accounted for a 7% market share of the global surfboard market value in 2021, which is predicted to rise to nearly 12%-15% market share by 2032.

Surfing has been one of the conspicuous water sports which attracts a large group of sports enthusiasts. Ease of operation, lightweight body, high-speed motors, and other technical advantages associated with electric surfboards have graced overall market presence. However, electric surfboards are manufactured at comparatively higher price points than conventional surfboards.

For Critical Insights on This Market, Request for More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7115

The surging number of surfing enthusiasts around the globe is a positive indication for e-surfboard manufacturers. It helps to increase their annual production volumes.

This high cost associated with motor implementation, complex design, and costly material of electric surfing boards is likely to restrict product penetration as this could shift consumers' interest towards alternative water sports such as kite surfing, windsurfing, kayaking, and others and take in down the market.

Only limited players are providing higher battery life greater which is 60 min of the ride, which is a deciding factor in the overall market structure. As such, the availability of lower battery life e-surfboards acts as the most dominant restraint for market growth. This restrain needs to be eliminated to uplift annual e-surfboard sales over the coming years.

Report Attributes Details Electric Surfboard Market Size (2021A) US$ 78.5 Mn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 83.4 Mn Market Value Forecast (2032F) US$ 165.6 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.9% CAGR

Key takeaways:

Electric surfboards to capture 12%-15% of the global surfboards market share by the end of 2032.

The U.S. currently accounts for the market valuation of US$ 28.8 Mn market value, with volume sales of around 3,768 units

market value, with volume sales of around 3,768 units The China electric surfboard market size is likely to surge at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the decade and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2 Mn in the assessment year 2022.

electric surfboard market size is likely to surge at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the decade and is estimated to reach a market valuation of in the assessment year 2022. By sales channel, the online sales channel segment accounted for the higher sales and growth rate of 6.4% market share during the forecast period.

By product type, the hydrofoil surfboards segment is set to create a market valuation of an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 51 Mn by the end of the assessment period.

Growth Drivers:

Demand for the sales of e-surfboard kits products from the consumers.

Demand in the growth of the e-surfboard market from the product factors such as lightweight body, effortlessly transporting.

To gain in-depth insights on the electric surfboard market, request methodology at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7115

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the electric surfboard market focuses on technology in surfboard equipment which enhances product lifecycle.

Some of the most well-known brands, such as ESURF, Jetsurf, and others, use a personality-based marketing strategy. Tier-2 and tier-3 players have a lot of options for financial expansion and expanding their regional presence if they adopt this method.

Customers' experiences are always being improved by market players through product optimization and customised options. In the near future, this technique is anticipated to boost product awareness and attract new customers.

Ravik 3 (a product offered by AWAKE) can outstretch the mark of 50 kmph from rest, within a span of 5 minutes.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Radinn AB

Lift Foils Limited

Awake

Fliteboard Pty. Ltd.

LAMPUGA GMBH

VeFoil

More valuable insights on the Electric Surfboard Market:

Fact.MR, in its report, offers a market analysis of the global electric surfboard market the forecast period through 2022 and beyond. This survey reveals the growth of sports in the Electric surfboard Market with detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Standard Electric Surfboards



Hydrofoil Electric Surfboards

By Body:

Inflatable Electric Surfboards



Solid Electric Surfboard

By Engine Capacity:

Up to 10 kW Electric Surfboards



10-12 kW Electric Surfboards



Above 12 kW Electric Surfboards

By Maximum Speed:

Below 20 Kmph



20-40 Kmph



Above 40 Kmph

By Archetype:

Individuals



Baby Boomers





Gen X





Millennials





Gen Z



Institutional



Promotional

By User Category:

Professional Users



Beginner





Intermediate





Advanced



Recreational Users

By Sales Channel:

Online Sales of Electric Surfboards



Company-owned Websites





e-Commerce Websites



Offline Sales of Electric Surfboards



Franchised & Retail Chains





Sports Variety Stores





Modern Trade Channels

By Region:

North America Electric Surfboard Market



Latin America Electric Surfboard Market



Europe Electric Surfboard Market



East Asia Electric Surfboard Market



South Asia Electric Surfboard Market



Oceania Electric Surfboard Market

MEA Electric Surfboard Market

Key Questions covered in the Electric Surfboard Market Report

How big is the electric surfboard market?

How many electric surfboards are sold each year?

At what CAGR is the market expected to evolve through 2032?

How has the market performed over the past half-decade?

Who are the key manufacturers of electric surfboards?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Sports Domain-

Bicycle Market Scope: Bicycle sales dropped significantly, especially in the first wave in 2020. The imposition of nationwide lockdowns restricted the movement of people, confining them indoors.

Snowboard Equipment Market Analysis: Due to strong demand in the sports industry, the worldwide snowboard equipment market is likely to grow at a rapid pace. The increasing number of prospective athletes has resulted in a significant demand for snowboarding equipment from producers.

Sports Optics Market Trends: Optics play an integral role in sporting events with numerous sports requiring the use of optical devices to assess the range of their target, take aim, collect information, and enhance the viewing experience.

Snowboard Bags Market forecast: Due to the developing winter sports industry and rising standard of life, the snowboard bag market is also expected to increase. The expansion of snowboarding activities has been fueled by the increase in tourism activities, which is expected to fuel the growth of the snowboard bag market.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Fact.MR