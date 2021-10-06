Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market size worth $ 10.29 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.20% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market" By Polymer Origin (Natural, Synthetic, Hybrid), By Route (Subcutaneous, Ocular, and Oral Cavity), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market size was valued at USD 5.90 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.29 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market Overview

Hydrogels are a mainly appealing type of drug delivery system, and had been used in lots of branches of medicine, which include cardiology, oncology, and immunology, wound recovery, and ache management. Hydrogels are composed of a massive quantity of water and a cross-linked polymer network. Hydrogel delivery systems can leverage therapeutically useful results of drug delivery and have observed clinical use. Hydrogels can offer spatial and temporal control over the discharge of diverse therapeutic agents, which include small-molecule capsules, macromolecular capsules, and cells. Thus, owing to their tunable physical properties, controllable degradability, and capability to protect labile capsules from degradation, hydrogels serve as a platform wherein diverse physiochemical interactions with the encapsulated capsules control their release

Hydrogels help to control the release of the incorporated drug spatially and temporally. Therefore, the surging demand for controlled releases drug delivery system throughout many healing areas is a key component anticipated to contribute to marketplace growth during the forecast period. The healing effects of many lipophilic drugs are restrained because of a variety of troubles which includes bad solubility, bad dispersion, lack of uniformity, bad dissolution, low bioavailability, and shortage of in vivo stability. However, while those drugs are uploaded to a hydrogel system, the above defects may be improved to a few extents, resulting in solubilization, sustained release or controlled release outcomes, and enhanced stability and bioactivity

Key Developments

In March 2021 , Johnson & Johnson Vision receives approval of world's first and only drug-releasing combination contact lens for vision correction and allergic eye itch: ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen.

, Johnson & Johnson Vision receives approval of world's first and only drug-releasing combination contact lens for vision correction and allergic eye itch: ACUVUE Theravision with Ketotifen. In August 2020 , Bausch + Lomb launches innovative Bausch + Lomb infuse silicone hydrogel (sihy) daily disposable contact lenses.

Key Players

The major key players in the market are GALDERMA, Blairex Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, Medtronic, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., Ferring B.V., Endo International plc, Akorn, Incorporated, and Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market On the basis of Polymer Origin, Route, and Geography.

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market, By Polymer Origin

Natural



Synthetic



Hybrid

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market, By Route

Subcutaneous



Ocular



Oral Cavity

Hydrogel-based Drug Delivery System Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

