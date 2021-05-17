Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market to reach USD 79.90 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is segmented as below:

Type

Alkaline



PEM

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the hydrogen electrolyzers market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG.

The report also covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market size

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market trends

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market industry analysis

The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hydrogen electrolyzers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen electrolyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis- Renewable electricity

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Electricity generation

2.2.3 Electricity transmission

2.2.4 Electricity distribution

2.2.5 End-users

Direct sale from the distribution companies

Electricity trading

2.2.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global hydrogen electrolyzers market 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Alkaline

PEM

Alkaline was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Electrolyzer Type - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Global hydrogen electrolyzers market by alkaline 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 20: Alkaline - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 PEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: PEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Global hydrogen electrolyzers market by PEM 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 23: PEM - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024.

APAC was the third largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the third-largest segment of the market in 2024

South America was the smallest region of the market in 2019

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Hydrogen electrolyzers market in North America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Hydrogen electrolyzers market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Hydrogen electrolyzers market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Hydrogen electrolyzers market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Hydrogen electrolyzers market in South America 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Integration of renewables with hydrogen electrolyzers

8.1.2 Growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles

8.1.3 Rising demand for hydrogen electrolyzers from industrial sector

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production

8.2.2 High cost of hydrogen production using electrolyzers

8.2.3 Infrastructure challenges associated with hydrogen refueling facilities

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing strategic partnerships

8.3.2 Growing focus on using clean hydrogen in refineries

8.3.3 Rising usage of fuel cells in stationary power sector

8.3.4 Evolution of hydrogen strategy by EU

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AREVA H2Gen

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Enapter Srl

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 Giner Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Hitachi Zosen Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Hydrogenics Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 ITM Power Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 McPhy Energy SA

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Nel ASA

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

11.4 List of abbreviations

