Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Value To Be USD 304,108 Million in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide hydrogen energy storage market has garnered USD 14,100 million revenue, which will grow to USD 304,108 million at a 46.80% CAGR from 2022 to 2030, as per the latest P&S Intelligence forecast.

This will be due to the strengthening emphasis on non-fossil energy sources, increasing government support, rising demand for electricity, and surging expenditure on the hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

H 2 is suitable for numerous applications, including fuel cell vehicles, hydrogen production sites, and stationary power plants.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hydrogen-storage-market/report-sample

Government Sustainability Initiatives Fuel Demand for Hydrogen Energy Storage

Over the years, the U.S., the U.K., India , and many other nations have upped their focus on research & development in the hydrogen fuel cell technology.

, and many other nations have upped their focus on research & development in the hydrogen fuel cell technology. The R&D is primarily aimed at allowing for enough hydrogen storage capacity for material-handling equipment, light-duty vehicles, and portable power production.

For instance, the NREL has collaborated with the U.S. DoE to develop inexpensive, high-performing hydrogen and fuel cell technologies for portable and stationary power and transportation.

Furthermore, the MNRE offers support to R&D projects and those that demonstrate methods to harness hydrogen energy.

Increasing Adoption of Physical Hydrogen Storage Solutions

The highest CAGR, of over 50%, will be seen in in the physical category.

It is attributed to the rising requirement for solutions to store the gas in its physical form in refineries because of the poor-quality crude oil, as well as the stringent government regulations to control emissions in emerging economies.

Rising Application of Material-Based Technologies due to Low Cost

The material-based category will also have a considerable share in the storage form segment in the near future. It involves the storage of hydrogen in carbon compounds. These storage technologies entail a lower storage cost and pressure and are used to boost the volumetric and gravimetric capacity.

In addition, the technology offers a higher storage capacity and efficiency, ascribed to the strong hydrogen binding and storage densities.

Browse detailed report on Hydrogen Energy Storage Industry Trends, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Need to Store Hydrogen in APAC Driven by Rising Derivative Demand

APAC contributes the second-highest revenue to the industry on account of the rising production of ammonia and methanol from this gas in China and India. Moreover, the need for cleaner fuels and lower GHG emissions is impelling regional countries to focus on storing hydrogen for energy production and transportation.

North America is also a significant market for hydrogen storage technologies due to the government push for FCEVs and establishment of hydrogen filling stations.

On similar lines, the demand for these solutions in Europe is driven by the strong emphasis on generating electricity from low- and zero-emission resources. Another major driver for the regional market is the growing adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles, especially in Western European countries, such as the U.K. Germany, and France.

Hydrogen Energy Storage Market Report Coverage

Based on Form of Storage

Physical

Material-Based

Based on Type of Storage

Cylinder

Merchant/Bulk

On-Board

On-Site (SME)

Based on State

Solid

Liquid

Gas

Based on Technologies

Compression

Liquification

Material based

Based on Application

Stationary power

Transportation

Based on End Use

Industrial

Commercial

Electric utilities

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Hydrogen Industry Share, Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Energy Storage Industry Growth, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Flywheel Energy Storage Industry Share, Growth, Development and Future Analysis

Thermal Energy Storage Industry Share, Growth, Development and Future Analysis

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence