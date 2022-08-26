Hydrogen Fluoride Market growth accelerating at 5.1% CAGR -- Increasing demand for refrigerants to boost growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Hydrogen Fluoride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 496.19 thousand T between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report

Latest market research report titled Hydrogen Fluoride Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

Technavio categorizes the global hydrogen fluoride market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market within the global chemicals market. The global commodity chemicals market covers companies that primarily produce industrial and basic chemicals, including, but not limited to, plastics, synthetic fibers, films, commodity-based paints and pigments, explosives, and petrochemicals.

The global hydrogen fluoride market is fragmented. The competition among vendors is intense in the global hydrogen fluoride market, owing to the presence of many regional and international vendors. Key vendors have a vast geographical presence, with large production facilities. They compete in terms of price, access to raw materials, product quality, and geographical presence. They are also adopting various strategies to withstand the evolving market environment as well as economic and other challenges.

The report identifies Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Spa, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing demand for refrigerants will offer immense growth opportunities, the tight supply of fluorspar will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The hydrogen fluoride market is segmented as below:

Application

Fluorocarbons



Aluminum Fluoride



Others

The fluorocarbons segment will have the largest share of the market. The growing use of refrigerants in hotels, malls, commercial offices, air conditioners, and refrigerators by residential end-users is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

APAC will emerge as a key market for hydrogen fluoride, occupying 54% of the global market share. The increasing demand for aluminum from the automobile industry is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the increasing production of automobiles is contributing to the growth of the hydrogen fluoride market in APAC. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hydrogen fluoride market report covers the following areas:

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hydrogen fluoride market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the hydrogen fluoride market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hydrogen Fluoride Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen fluoride market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hydrogen fluoride market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hydrogen fluoride market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen fluoride market vendors

Related Reports:

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.1% Market growth 2022-2026 496.19 thousand t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Spa, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., LANXESS AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fluorocarbons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fluorocarbons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fluorocarbons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aluminum fluoride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Aluminum fluoride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Aluminum fluoride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Aluminum fluoride - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Aluminum fluoride - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application (thousand t)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand t)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography (thousand t)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Daikin Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH

Exhibit 97: Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Fluorsid Spa

Exhibit 100: Fluorsid Spa - Overview



Exhibit 101: Fluorsid Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Fluorsid Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd

Exhibit 103: Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 104: Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 Gulf Fluor

Exhibit 106: Gulf Fluor - Overview



Exhibit 107: Gulf Fluor - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Gulf Fluor - Key offerings

10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 109: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 114: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 115: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 116: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 117: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.10 Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV

Exhibit 118: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 119: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV - Segment focus

10.11 Solvay SA

Exhibit 122: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 123: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 125: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Solvay SA - Segment focus

10.12 Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Tanfac Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Tanfac Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Tanfac Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio