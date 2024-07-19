Hydrogen Fluoride Market size is set to grow by USD 778.2 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for refrigerants boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hydrogen fluoride market size is estimated to grow by USD 778.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for refrigerants is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for electric vehicles (EVs). However, tight supply of fluorspar poses a challenge. Key market players include Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Group Srl, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Lanxess AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global hydrogen fluoride market 2024-2028

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 778.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Canada, and India Key companies profiled Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Group Srl, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Lanxess AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The electric vehicle (EV) industry's growth is a significant trend, projected to account for over 18% of cars on US roads by 2025. Aluminum is a key component in EVs due to its lightweight properties and energy efficiency. Used in chassis, bodies, wheels, and battery compartments, aluminum's thermal transfer capabilities maintain battery temperature in extreme conditions. This increasing demand for aluminum will drive the market for aluminum fluoride, a crucial component in aluminum production, leading to a growing demand for hydrogen fluoride during the forecast period.

The Hydrogen Fluoride market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in urbanization and infrastructure development. With changing lifestyles and income levels, there is a rising demand for appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners, driving the demand for Fluorogases segment. Hydrogen Fluoride is also used in the production of synthetic gases such as Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), which are essential in various industries like building insulation, furniture, packaging, and automotive interiors. Moreover, the automotive sector's shift towards electric vehicles and the use of Hydrogen Fluoride in battery chemicals is a growing trend. Hydrogen Fluoride's chemical inertness, low toxicity, and non-flammability make it an ideal choice for various applications, including fuel lines, O-rings, gaskets, and seals. The market is also witnessing an increase in the demand for Fluoropolymers in manufacturing industries, metal extraction, and as a polymerization catalyst. However, the market faces challenges due to regulations against the use of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) like Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). The market is shifting towards the use of Hydrogen Fluoride as a replacement for these gases in refrigerants and insulation materials. The production of Hydrogen Fluoride involves the processing of raw materials like Fluorite, Fluorspar, and Fluorine, which are in limited supply, posing a challenge to the market's growth. In conclusion, the Hydrogen Fluoride market is witnessing significant growth due to various trends, including urbanization, infrastructure development, changing lifestyles, income levels, and regulations against ODS. The market's future growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for Fluorogases, Fluoropolymers, and their applications in various industries, including refrigeration, automotive, and manufacturing. However, the market faces challenges due to the limited availability of raw materials and regulatory pressures.

Market Challenges

The global hydrogen fluoride market faces a significant challenge due to the limited availability of fluorspar, a crucial raw material for its production. Fluorspar, derived from the mining and processing of fluorite ore, is reacted with sulfuric acid in a rotary kiln to generate hydrogen fluoride. In 2022, China, the leading fluorspar producer, accounted for approximately 5.7 million tons of the global production. However, China's government has imposed stricter regulations on fluorspar mining to reduce environmental pollution, resulting in a reduced quota for exploration and higher taxes. This supply crunch is anticipated to decrease hydrogen fluoride production, potentially increasing its price during the forecast period. The market growth may be hindered due to this imbalance in the hydrogen fluoride supply chain.

The Hydrogen Fluoride market faces several challenges in various industries. In the mining sector, the availability and cost of raw materials like Fluorite and Fluorspar impact production costs. In the metal extraction and manufacturing sectors, the use of Fluorine and Fluorine chemicals for aluminum and steel processing requires careful handling due to their reactive nature. In the automobile industry, the shift towards electric vehicles and high-performance materials like Teflon presents opportunities for Fluorochemicals. However, regulations on Hydrofluorocarbons, Chlorofluorocarbons, and Hydrochlorofluorocarbons under the Montreal Protocol pose challenges for their use as refrigerants and in plastic products. Standards of living improvements drive demand for consumer goods with specialty coatings for corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal. Herbicides and high octane gasoline production also require Fluorochemicals. Foundries and metal processing industries use Aluminum Fluoride and other nonorganic and organic chemicals. Investments and incentives in research and development for new applications, such as in electrical components and fluorescent light bulbs, can help mitigate these challenges and ensure the market's continued growth.

Segment Overview

This hydrogen fluoride market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Fluorocarbons

1.2 Aluminum fluoride

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Gas

2.2 Liquid Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fluorocarbons- The Hydrogen Fluoride market is experiencing steady growth due to its widespread usage in various industries. It is primarily used in the production of glass, semiconductors, and fluorochemicals. Major consumers include the chemical industry, electronics sector, and glass manufacturers. Hydrogen Fluoride is an essential raw material for manufacturing fluorinated polymers and refrigerants. Its demand is driven by increasing applications in the production of LCD screens and solar panels. The market is expected to continue growing due to these factors.

Global hydrogen peroxide demand is surging, driven by diverse applications spanning healthcare, cosmetics, and industrial sectors. With increasing emphasis on eco-friendly solutions, hydrogen peroxide's role in wastewater treatment and environmental remediation is pivotal. Major producers are innovating to enhance purity and efficiency, meeting stringent regulatory standards. As markets expand in Asia-Pacific and North America, technological advancements in production and distribution are shaping the industry landscape. This growth underscores hydrogen peroxide's essential role in sustainable development and its growing prominence in global markets.

Research Analysis

Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) is a highly reactive and corrosive compound, primarily used as a raw material in the production of various fluorine-based chemicals. The primary sources of HF include fluorite and fluorspar, which are mined and then processed to extract fluorine. The fluorine is then reacted with hydrogen to produce HF. Fluorine chemicals find extensive applications in various industries such as metal extraction, manufacturing, and automobiles. In the automobile sector, HF is used in the production of Teflon, a fluorochemical used for specialty coatings that provide corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal. HF is also used in the production of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are used as refrigerants in place of hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs) and chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) due to their lower environmental impact. Moreover, HF is used in the production of high octane gasoline and herbicides. The growing demand for aluminum in various industries, including automobiles and aerospace, is also driving the demand for HF as it is used in the production of aluminum fluoride, which is used as a flux in the smelting process. Governments and industries are investing in HF production due to incentives and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting sustainable manufacturing processes. The increasing standards of living and the growing demand for energy-efficient appliances, such as refrigerators, are also expected to boost the demand for HF and its derivatives in the coming years.

Market Research Overview

Hydrogen Fluoride (HF) is a highly reactive and corrosive compound primarily used in the production of Fluorine and Fluorine chemicals. The primary sources of HF are Fluorite and Fluorspar. The manufacturing process involves the reaction of these minerals with sulfuric acid. Fluorine is further utilized in various industries such as Metal extraction, Aluminum production, and Fluorochemicals. Fluorochemicals find extensive applications in various sectors including Automobile and Electric vehicles, Aluminum and Stainless Steel industries, Foundries, and Niobium and Tantalum processing. They are used in the production of Aluminum fluoride, specialty coatings, and non-organic and organic chemicals. The demand for Hydrogen Fluoride is driven by the increasing standards of living, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The changing lifestyles and income levels have led to an increase in demand for consumer goods, automobiles, and incentives for investments in the chemical industry. Hydrogen Fluoride is used in the production of various products such as Herbicides, High octane gasoline, Refrigerants, Plastic products, Electrical components, Fluorescent light bulbs, and Fluorocarbons. It is also used in the production of EPDM rubber, PVC, and other synthetic gases. The Fluorogases segment, which includes Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), and Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), is a significant application area for Hydrogen Fluoride. These gases are used in refrigerators, air conditioners, and building insulation, among others. The Montreal Protocol, an international treaty aimed at protecting the Ozone layer, has led to a phase-out of CFCs and HCFCs, and the demand for Hydrogen Fluoride in the production of HFCs is expected to increase. The growing demand for corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal in various industries is also driving the growth of the Hydrogen Fluoride market. The automotive sector, particularly the production of fuel lines, O-rings, gaskets, and seals, is a significant consumer of Hydrogen Fluoride. The increasing demand for electric vehicles and the need for lightweight and durable materials in automobiles are expected to boost the demand for Hydrogen Fluoride in the coming years. The growing demand for specialty coatings, particularly in the aluminum industry, is another significant application area for Hydrogen Fluoride. These coatings provide excellent corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal, making them essential in various industries. The increasing use of Hydrogen Fluoride in the production of batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Aluminum fluoride is used as a manufacturing catalyst in the production of these batteries. In conclusion, the Hydrogen Fluoride market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for Fluorine and Fluorine chemicals in various industries. The growing demand for corrosion resistance, durability, and aesthetic appeal in various industries, coupled with the increasing standards of living and urbanization, is expected to drive the growth of the market. The phase-out of CFCs and HCFCs and the increasing demand for HFCs are also expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Fluorocarbons



Aluminum Fluoride



Others

Type

Gas



Liquid

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

