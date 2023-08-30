Hydrogen Fluoride Market to grow by USD 900.48 million from 2022 to 2027 | The rising number of insulation foam applications drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hydrogen fluoride market size is estimated to increase by USD 900.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 5.19%. The rising number of insulation foam applications is notably driving the market growth. The hydrogen fluoride market is positioned for growth due to the escalating demand for insulation in sectors such as construction, automotive, and consumer durables. Serving primarily as a foam-blowing agent, hydrogen fluoride, or fluorocarbons, plays a pivotal role in the production of top-tier, lightweight, and high-performance insulation materials like polyurethane and polystyrene foams. These materials find extensive use in insulation, particularly within homes to curb heat loss and in cold storage for preserving consumables and medications. The process involves the utilization of agents like HFCs and HFOs, which remain integrated within the foam throughout its lifespan, effectively minimizing heat transfer between surfaces. The burgeoning array of applications associated with these insulating materials is poised to act as a driving force for the global hydrogen fluoride market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hydrogen Fluoride Market

Hydrogen fluoride market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global hydrogen fluoride market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer hydrogen fluoride in the market are Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Group Srl, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Lanxess AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. and others.

Company Offerings -

Fluorsid Group Srl - The company offers hydrogen fluoride such as industrial hydrofluoric acid, electronic grade hydrofluoric acid, ammonium fluoride, and ammonium fluoride.

The company offers hydrogen fluoride such as industrial hydrofluoric acid, electronic grade hydrofluoric acid, ammonium fluoride, and ammonium fluoride. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers hydrogen fluoride such as aqueous hydrofluoric acid, and buffered hydrogen fluoride under the brand Daikin Chemicals.

The company offers hydrogen fluoride such as aqueous hydrofluoric acid, and buffered hydrogen fluoride under the brand Daikin Chemicals. Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH - The company offers hydrogen fluoride products under the brand Fluorchemie Stulln GmbH.

The company offers hydrogen fluoride products under the brand Fluorchemie Stulln GmbH. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Hydrogen Fluoride Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Fluorocarbons, Aluminum fluoride, and Others), type (Gas and Liquid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the fluorocarbons segment will be significant during the forecast period. Fluorocarbons contain carbon and fluorine. Fluorocarbons, valued for their chemical inertness and non-toxic, non-flammable attributes, find extensive utilization, particularly in the production of refrigerants and foam-blowing agents. The escalating need for refrigerants in various settings such as hotels, malls, and commercial spaces, as well as in residential air conditioners and refrigerators, is projected to drive the demand for fluorocarbons, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. Forecasts indicate substantial growth in the APAC industrial and commercial refrigerants market, thereby propelling the expansion of the fluorocarbons segment throughout the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global hydrogen fluoride market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market.

APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The hydrogen fluoride market in the APAC region derives momentum from the robust activities within the construction and automotive sectors. The escalating need for aluminum in automotive applications and insulation foam within the construction domain acts as a significant catalyst for the demand for hydrogen fluoride. Particularly driven by India and China's automotive industries, where aluminum use in vehicle components for weight reduction prevails, this trend contributes to the overall growth of the hydrogen fluoride market. Furthermore, the construction sector's expanding requisites for refrigerants and insulation foam in India and China exert an additional impetus on the market. The rising popularity of frozen food in these nations is translating into amplified investments in refrigerants like HFC, thus augmenting the hydrogen fluoride market within the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Hydrogen Fluoride Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The development of green buildings is an emerging market trend.

Major challenges - The hazardous nature of hydrogen fluoride is a significant challenge hindering market growth.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Hydrogen Fluoride Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hydrogen fluoride market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the hydrogen fluoride market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Growth of the hydrogen fluoride market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen fluoride market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The green hydrogen market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.51% between 2022 and 2027. The green hydrogen market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,745.04 million. This green hydrogen market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (chemical, power, industrial, and mobility and others), technology (alkaline electrolyzer and polymer electrolyte membrane (pem) electrolyzer), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). One of the key factors driving growth in the green hydrogen market is the growing adoption of clean fuel.

The hydrogen storage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,884.93 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (physical and material-based), application (chemicals, oil refining, industrial, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increased usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation applications is notably driving market growth.

Hydrogen Fluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 900.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.49 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Buss ChemTech AG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fluorchemie Dohna GmbH, Fluorsid Group Srl, Foshan Nanhai Shuangfu Chemical Co. Ltd., Fubao Group, Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd, Gulf Fluor, HaloPolymer OJSC, Honeywell International Inc., Lanxess AG, Minersa Group, Morita Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Solvay SA, Tanfac Industries Ltd., Yingpeng Chemical Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio