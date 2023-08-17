Hydrogen Fuel Cell Leader Jeff Hepburn Joins H2 Power Co. To Revolutionize Hydrogen Charging Industry

Ford Motor Co. veteran and hydrogen fuel cell technology leader Jeff Hepburn joins H 2 Power Co.'s team to bring eco-friendly hydrogen power to the consumer market.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H 2 Power Co. adds to its roster of industry experts with newest addition of 33-year Ford veteran, Jeff Hepburn, who will serve as Vice President of Technology. Previously, Dan Dietrich tapped former Ford leader Soraya Kim Larkin as Division President. "I'm ecstatic that Jeff has joined the H 2 team! He brings extensive renewable energy experience and technical savvy to ensure innovative hydrogen solutions," says Larkin.

Jeff Hepburn, joined H2 Power Co. as Vice President of Technology

In the previous decade, Hepburn focused primarily on hydrogen fuel cells at Ford Motor Co. where, as senior manager, he led the rebuilding of Ford's internal fuel system efforts, culminating in a US DOE's Supertruck 3 Award, estimated at nearly $25 million, to develop a F550 fuel cell commercial vehicle fleet. With this award, Hepburn and his team engineered and developed hydrogen fuel cell and storage systems suitable for medium duty commercial vehicle application with a primary focus on meeting stringent cost and durability targets.

Hepburn has led teams in both Research & Advanced Engineering as well as Product Development at Ford. Prior to focusing on fuel cells, Jeff worked within ICE Powertrain Engineering in emission control and exhaust aftertreatment where he was responsible for the development and implementation of multiple innovations and new technologies for gas and diesel powertrains.

Jeff has a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Lehigh University and a MS in Management from Wayne State. He's also been awarded more than 50 US Patents and has authored numerous peer reviewed technical publications.

Hepburn is excited to join H 2 Power Co. and advance the company's mission - to store and distribute hydrogen via innovative fueling and charging solutions safely and optimally. Hepburn hopes to achieve this by bringing eco-friendly hydrogen solutions to the public with hydrogen power.

"Being part of the innovation surrounding hydrogen and fuel-cell technology is my favorite part of the job," says Hepburn.

About H 2 Power Co.

H 2 Power Co. was founded by entrepreneur, and transportation innovator Dan Dietrich, who recognized an opportunity in the renewable hydrogen market. In the quickly evolving landscape, he saw the potential for off-grid power solutions. Partnering with industry leaders, he is currently spearheading efforts to bring hydrogen solutions to life and push the envelope on sustainable, clean energy. Learn more at www.h2powerco.com .

Contact:

Leonor Lucero

3037201878

363967@email4pr.com

SOURCE H2 Power Co.