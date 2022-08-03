Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market to Reach $26.41 Billion, Globally, by 2035 at 28.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in investments in railway infrastructure development, increase in environmental concerns, and surge in demand for public transport services drive the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market by Application (Passenger Train, Freight Train, Others), by Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell, Others), by Component (Hydrogen fuel cell Pack, Batteries, Electric traction motors, Others), by Rail type (Passenger Rail, Commuter Rail, Light Rail, Trams, Freight, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035". According to the report, the global hydrogen fuel cell train industry is expected to generate $2.67 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach $26.41 billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 28.2% from 2026 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in investments in railway infrastructure development, surge in environmental concerns, and rise in demand for public transport services drive the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market. However, high capital requirement for development of hydrogen fuel cell trains and refurbishment of existing rolling stocks are expected to hinder the growth of the industry. On the other hand, increase in R&D activities related to hydrogen fuel cell technology and increase in demand for trains for passenger transportation are expected to create enormous opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the global train market, thereby hampering the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market.

Major rolling stock manufacturers such as Alstom and Stadler Rail AG were bound to shut down their production, owing to decline in demand, disruption in the supply chain, and shortage of skilled labor force in the U.S, France , Germangy, Spain , and other economies in 2020.

, Germangy, , and other economies in 2020. Sudden decline in demand for passenger rail vehicles impacted the rolling stock industry. At the same time, the economic crisis led to reduction in expenditure on next generation technologies such as hydrogen trains.

Nevertheless, the market experienced a recovery in 2021, as operations of manufacturing companies and factories resumed.

Also, government authorities in developing nations are likely to resume metro projects and expansion of the rail network, which is going to boost the growth of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market in the post-pandemic.

The passenger train segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the passenger train segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for public transportation across the globe. However, the freight train segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2026 to 2035, owing to rise in international trade and increase in cross-border rail freight transport.

The proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on technology, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.5% from 2026 to 2035, owing to increase in use of proton exchange membrane fuel cells as energy sources in trains to reduce CHE emissions. The report also analyzes Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell.

The hydrogen fuel cell Pack segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on component, the hydrogen fuel cell pack segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share in 2025, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.9% from 2026 to 2035, as it provides higher efficiency and lower emissions than traditional combustion-based technologies. The report also analyzes batteries and electric traction motors.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe is estimated to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue 2025, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global hydrogen fuel cell train market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.2% from 2026 to 2035, owing to increase in government support for zero emission technology from European Union. The report also analyzes North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players: -

Alstom

Ballard Power Systems

BNSF

CAF group

CRRC CORPORATION LIMITED

ENGIE

Hitachi

HYUNDAI CORPORATION

IHI Corporation

KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. PESA

PROGRESS RAIL

Siemens Mobility

Stadler

Talgo

Toyota

Wabtec

The report mentions several strategies adopted by these key players such as new product launches, partnerships, expansion, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

